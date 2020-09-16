Amazon Special Offers: Buy Smartphones At No-Cost EMI

Having said that there is no-cost EMI payment option for those who want to pay for the purchase in monthly installments without any additional cost, here we list some special offers on smartphones available right now. With the Amazon special sale, you can get your hands on your favorite smartphone sans the down payment or additional interest charges.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro, the yesteryear flagship smartphone is available at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 2.107 per month for six months.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the premium smartphones available right now. This smartphone is available at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 2,707.

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ, which is one of the latest smartphones from the company is now priced at Rs. 39,999 and can be bought at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 1,883 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also available starting from Rs. 39,999 from the online retailer's site and can be bought at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 1,883 per month.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is available starting from Rs. 63,999 on Amazon India and it can be purchased at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 3,013 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is available at a deal on the e-commerce portal Amazon's website. It is priced starting from Rs. 52.999 and is available at no-cost EMI payment option.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which is the most advanced smartphone ever from Samsung is now available at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 4,943 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is a variant of the yesterday flagship series is now priced at Rs. 77,999 and the no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3.672.

Vivo Y91i

Vivo Y91i is now listed on the e-commerce portal Amazon for Rs. 7,990 and there is no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 376 per month.

OPPO A5 2020

OPPO A5 2020, which is one of the latest offerings from the company priced from Rs. 11.990 is available at no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 564 per month.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro, the first smartphone from the company to feature a pop-up selfie camera sensor is now available at no-cost EMI payment option on Amazon India.

Vivo Y12

Vivo Y12 is priced starting from Rs. 10,990 on Amazon India and is available at no-cost EMI payment option from Rs. 517 on the e-commerce portal.

OPPO Reno2 F

You can get your hands on the Oppo Reno2 F is up for grabs on the e-commerce portal platform starting from Rs. 1,035 per month.

OPPO F11

OPPO F11 is one for the affordable smartphones from the company and it is now available at no-cost EMI payment option.