Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Kickstarts From May 4th- Best Technology Deals You Shouldn’t Miss Features oi-Rohit Arora

Amazon is kickstarting its 'Summer Sale 2022' from May 04, 2022. The online shopping event will bring some exciting deals and cashback offers on products across smartphones, consumer electronics and Smart TVs. Leading brands such as OnePlus, LG, Intel, Tecno, Fujitsu, etc. are participating in the online shopping event.

Besides the regular deals and cashback offers, the e-commerce giant is also introducing 'Countdown Deals' for the first time. These deals will be opened for all customers and some selected offers will give buyers early access to a wide array of products across categories until May 3, 2022. Notably, these offers will be available on brands like Realme, Apple, Samsung, OPPO, boat, Noise, Fossil, Philips, etc.

A total of 16 new products will be available for purchase during the shopping event. These include the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6 Pro, Redmi 10A, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Series. As far as the accessories are concerned, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver, Realme Buds Q2s and Truke Buds S2 will also be available for sale.

Let's start with some genuine deals and offers on smartphones and accessories. We haven't included misleading deals in the following list.



• Amazon is promising up to Rs. 12,000 off on OnePlus 9 Series 5G and OnePlus Nord Series handsets. The after-sale price will start at Rs. 19,999.

• Up to Rs. 1000 off on Tecno Spark 7 Pro and the 8 Pro. The handsets are currently selling at Rs. 10,970 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. We recommend you match the price and compare the after-sale price before making the purchase.

• Rs. 250 discount on the purchase of the Tecno Spark 8C's 3GB model. The handset will be available at Rs. 7,749 during the sale period.

• Rs. 2,000 off on exchange on Redmi Note 11 Pro and models, flat Rs. 1,000 off on Redmi Note 11 models.

• Up to Rs. 5,000 off on exchange and up to Rs. 1,000 off with Amazon Pay coupons on Xiaomi's flagship range including Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G.

• Flat Rs. 5,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M Series- flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy M12.

• The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be up for grabs at Rs. 34,999, i.e. Rs. 5,000 down from the current selling price of Rs. 39,999.

• The Oppo A15S will be available at Rs. 9,990, down from its current selling price of Rs. 10,990.

• Amazon has also mentioned discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 with Amazon coupons and exchange on select smartphones and up to 9 months No Cost EMI.

• Prime Members can save up to Rs. 20,000 with 'Advantage just for Prime' and additional benefits like 6 months of free screen replacement and 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards

Discounts & Offers On Amazon Products

Moving on, Amazon is promising some decent discounts (Up to 50% off) on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. However, we found some inconsistencies in its claims. For instance, the Echo Dot 4th generation is already listed at the same discounted price of Rs. 2,949. Similarly, the flat 64% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and Philips smart bulb combo seem invalid as the product duo is already up for grabs at the same touted price of Rs. 2,299.

You won't have to wait for the promised discount on the Echo Show (5th gen.) as the smart speaker is already available at the price of Rs. 4,499 under the countdown deal. Besides, Amazon is promising up to Rs. 3,400 off on select Kindle E-readers, flat 45% off on Echo (4th Generation), flat 48% off on Fire TV Stick Lite, flat Rs. 2,100 off on Fire TV Stick, up to 48% off on select Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in and flat 50% off on Amazon Smart Plug.

The discounted deals and offers sound good; however, as we said earlier, don't forget to match the before and after prices of all such products before making a purchase. Finally, Amazon is also offering up to 70% off on selected refurbished products under its Amazon renewed section, but we recommend you steer clear of such deals.

Best Mobiles in India