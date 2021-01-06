ENGLISH

    Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale 2021: Exchange And No Cost EMI Offer On Vivo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Brands like Amazon and Flipkart have shaped the concept of online shopping in India. These e-commerce platforms are popular amongst the masses for hosting online sales where they offer a range of products with special discounts. Amazon has been surprising us with such sales for long now. The brand has now announced the Vivo Carnival sale where you will get a chance to buy smartphones with a cheap price tag.

    Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale 2021
     

    Vivo V20 PRO 5G (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi
    • Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1)
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP + 8MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh with 33W fast charging
    Vivo V20 2021 (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)
     

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo V20 SE (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh (typical) battery with 33W fast charging
    Vivo V19 (Extra Rs. 5,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable with microSD
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
    • Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo S1 PRO (Extra Rs. 3,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo Y51 (Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Vivo Y20 (Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.51 Inch HD+ IView Display2GHz Helio P35 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Vivo Y50 (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

