Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale 2021: Exchange And No Cost EMI Offer On Vivo Smartphones

Brands like Amazon and Flipkart have shaped the concept of online shopping in India. These e-commerce platforms are popular amongst the masses for hosting online sales where they offer a range of products with special discounts. Amazon has been surprising us with such sales for long now. The brand has now announced the Vivo Carnival sale where you will get a chance to buy smartphones with a cheap price tag.

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi

Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X

128GB (UFS 2.1)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 33W fast charging Vivo V20 2021 (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Vivo V20 SE (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery with 33W fast charging Vivo V19 (Extra Rs. 5,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Vivo S1 PRO (Extra Rs. 3,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Vivo Y51 (Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Vivo Y20 (Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.51 Inch HD+ IView Display2GHz Helio P35 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Vivo Y50 (Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange) Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB of RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

