Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Vivo Mobiles Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale is back. The 2021 edition of the Vivo smartphone sale on Amazon is filled with offers and deals that bring down the price of almost every trending Vivo smartphone in the market.

You can now get up to 29 percent discount on devices like the Vivo Y12s from January 10th to 13th, while the models like the Vivo Y20 has gotten cheaper by 24 percent. Not just that, models like the Vivo V20 2021 is currently 11 percent cheaper on Amazon, while the flagship smartphone like the Vivo X50 Pro is available with a flat 9 percent discount.

Here are the features and specifications of all the smartphones that are on offer during the Amazon Vivo Carnival sale, starting from February 11. If you have been waiting for the right time to pick a new Vivo smartphone, that period is finally here. 14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi

Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

64MP (primary with f/1.89) + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA + Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 33W fast charging Battery 11% Off On Vivo V20 2021 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery 16% Off On Vivo V20 SE Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery 9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4315mAh Battery 18% Off On Vivo Y51 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery 29% Off On Vivo Y12s Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 20% Off On Vivo Y31 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.58 Inch Full HD+ Display

2GHz Snapdragon 662 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi 5

GPS/GLONASS

Bluetooth 5

5000mAh Battery 24% Off On Vivo Y20 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.51 Inch HD+ IView Display

2GHz Helio P35 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 20% Off On Vivo Y91i Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery 10% Off On Vivo S1 Pro Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India