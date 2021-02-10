Just In
Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Vivo Mobiles
Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale is back. The 2021 edition of the Vivo smartphone sale on Amazon is filled with offers and deals that bring down the price of almost every trending Vivo smartphone in the market.
You can now get up to 29 percent discount on devices like the Vivo Y12s from January 10th to 13th, while the models like the Vivo Y20 has gotten cheaper by 24 percent. Not just that, models like the Vivo V20 2021 is currently 11 percent cheaper on Amazon, while the flagship smartphone like the Vivo X50 Pro is available with a flat 9 percent discount.
Here are the features and specifications of all the smartphones that are on offer during the Amazon Vivo Carnival sale, starting from February 11. If you have been waiting for the right time to pick a new Vivo smartphone, that period is finally here.
14% Off On Vivo V20 Pro 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi
- Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 64MP (primary with f/1.89) + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with 33W fast charging Battery
11% Off On Vivo V20 2021
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
16% Off On Vivo V20 SE
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4315mAh Battery
18% Off On Vivo Y51
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
29% Off On Vivo Y12s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
20% Off On Vivo Y31
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.58 Inch Full HD+ Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 662 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi 5
- GPS/GLONASS
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000mAh Battery
24% Off On Vivo Y20
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51 Inch HD+ IView Display
- 2GHz Helio P35 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
20% Off On Vivo Y91i
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
10% Off On Vivo S1 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
