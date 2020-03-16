ENGLISH

    Amazon Vivo Carnival Offers (March 16th - 19th): Vivo U10, Vivo U20, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y91i And More

    Being one of the leading smartphone brands in India, Vivo is known for its innovative offerings in the country. The company is among the top five smartphone brands in the country in recent quarterly reports, all thanks to its innovative devices with impressive selfie camera performance, attractive features, and many more at an affordable pricing.

    Vivo Carnival Sale Offers On Smaartphones
     

    Having said that Vivo smartphones are value for money offerings, if you are looking for one such device, then this is the right time to upgrade. We say so as the online retailer Amazon is providing attractive discounts during the four-day Amazon Vivo Carnival sale from March 16 to March 19.

    During this sale, you can save up to a whopping Rs. 9,700 on Vivo smartphones, up to Rs. 3,000 exchange discount on trading in your old phone, up to Rs. 10,000 discount, and no cost EMI options as well.

    Check out the attractive discounts you can get on Vivo smartphones during the sale from below.

    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the Indian market. The device is available starting from Rs. 8,990 and buyers will get an additional up to Rs. 1,500 discount in the form of Amazon Coupon.

     

    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20 is priced starting from Rs. 10,990. Being the sequel to the Vivo U20, this smartphone comes with 18W fast charging support and a 5000mAh battery.

     

    Vivo V17
     

    The Vivo V17 is the world's first tiniest punch-hole camera smartphone. It is priced at Rs. 22,990 and comes with attractive discounts.

     

    Vivo S1 Pro

    Vivo S1 Pro comes with a AI quad-camera setup at its rear featuring a 48MP primary sensor. It is priced at Rs. 18,990 and features attractive discounts too.

     

    Vivo S1

    Vivo S1 featuring an in-display fingerprint and a 32MP selfie camera sensor is priced at Rs. 15,990. It is available along with an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 on exchanging an old device.

     

    Vivo Y91i

    Vivo Y91i with Face Access is priced at Rs. 6,999 and there is no cost EMI option up to three months.

    Vivo Y11

    Vivo Y11 featuring a 5000mAh battery is priced starting from Rs. 8,990. And, buyers will get up to six months of no cost EMI.

    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12 with 3GB RAM, an AI triple-camera setup at its rear, and a 5000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 9,990 and no cost EMI options up to six months.

    Vivo V17 Pro

    Vivo V17 Pro is priced at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and buyers will get no cost EMI options and additional exchange discount.

     

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro with a pop-up camera setup is priced at Rs. 26,990. Buyers can get additional exchange discount and no cost EMI payment options.

    Vivo Y93

    Vivo Y93 is priced starting from Rs. 10,339 and there are some attractive discounts and offers for buyers.

     

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
    X