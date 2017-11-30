Apple Fest on Amazon offers discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone SE and more

Whether we agree or not, Apple iPhones have a certain kind of brand value attached to them. Unfortunately, they do come with a high price tag as well. So not all of us can afford an iPhone for obvious reasons. Unless, they are on a sale.
If you fancy an iPhone, but monetary issues have barred you from getting one, we have got good news. Amazon is currently hosting the Apple Fest, where you can get attractive discounts on various models of iPhones.
Notably, the newly launched iPhone X is being offered at a discounted price. Other than that, Amazon is also giving discounts on iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone SE and more.
Since the options are plenty, you may end up getting confused. This is why we have listed the best deals you can grab from the Apple Fest on Amazon.
Apple iPhone X Sale today at 2PM Limited Stock and Rs 2,000 Discount
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 12 hours internet use, up to 21 hours talk time
5% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
7% off on Apple iPhone 8
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
7% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
14% off on Apple iPhone 7
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
8% off on Apple iPhone 6s
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
23% off on Apple iPhone SE
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Apple iPhone 6
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
- Li - Po 1810 mAh Battery