Apple Fest on Amazon offers discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone SE and more

Whether we agree or not, Apple iPhones have a certain kind of brand value attached to them. Unfortunately, they do come with a high price tag as well. So not all of us can afford an iPhone for obvious reasons. Unless, they are on a sale.

If you fancy an iPhone, but monetary issues have barred you from getting one, we have got good news. Amazon is currently hosting the Apple Fest, where you can get attractive discounts on various models of iPhones.

Notably, the newly launched iPhone X is being offered at a discounted price. Other than that, Amazon is also giving discounts on iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone SE and more.

Since the options are plenty, you may end up getting confused. This is why we have listed the best deals you can grab from the Apple Fest on Amazon.

Apple iPhone X Sale today at 2PM Limited Stock and Rs 2,000 Discount Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 12 hours internet use, up to 21 hours talk time 5% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 7% off on Apple iPhone 8 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant 7% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With 14% off on Apple iPhone 7 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 8% off on Apple iPhone 6s Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 23% off on Apple iPhone SE Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps Apple iPhone 6 Click Here To Buy This Offer

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support

Li - Po 1810 mAh Battery