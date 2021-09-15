Apple Introduces The New iPhone, And Twitter Had A Field Day

The iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro and 13 Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NJ9BbevH1u — Diego (@DiegoRMTW3) September 14, 2021

iPhone 13 Memes: Similarity Between iPhone 11 And iPhone 12

One of the first memes that popped up after the iPhone 13 launch was the striking similarity with the older iPhone models. The #AppleEvent hashtag was trending on Twitter with a poster of three old-aged women wearing a similar dress. The meme pointed out how the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and even the newly launched iPhone 13 Pro had hardly any difference.

iPhone 13 Memes: Difference Between iPhone 12 And iPhone 13?

At the same time, there was another meme doing rounds, which pointed to the similarity between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 models. In one particular Twitter post, a user compares the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 with a Japanese flag. Apparently, the Japanese redesigned their flag in 1999 and one can hardly find any difference. The user says the Apple Event launch of the iPhone 13 is also on similar terms.

iPhone 13 Memes: Redesign Jokes

Apple says it has tweaked the design of the newly announced iPhone 13. However, there's hardly a difference to the naked eye. Twitter users have been discussing the same with redesign jokes and memes. There was one meme that had a still from Spiderman pointing at each other. A Twitter user compares this picture with iPhone X all the way to the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 Memes: Trials And Testing Of New iPhone

That's not all. The memes even extended to YouTubers and other gadget enthusiasts. A meme pointed how YouTubers would be throwing down the new iPhone 13 after the launch to test and trial its capabilities. Apple has enforced a strong design and body for the new iPhone 13 series, and surely, YouTubers would love to see how it would work in real life.

iPhone 13 Memes: How Apple Fans React To Every New Launch

Lastly, memes targeted Apple fans and how they would react to every new iPhone or Apple product launch. Memes showcased excited and eager Apple fans to buy the new iPhone 13 - despite being largely similar to the older models!