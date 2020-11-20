Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Is The New iPhone Really New?

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Display

The iPhone 12 Pro has a bigger 6.1-inch display when compared to the 5.8-inch screen on the iPhone 11 Pro. Besides, the iPhone 12 Pro also has a higher resolution screen with 460 ppi when compared to 458 ppi on the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro also has better screen protection as it uses Ceramic Shield front.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Weight

The iPhone 12 Pro weighs 189 grams, making it one gram heavier than the iPhone 11 Pro. Both smartphones have a stainless-steel frame with a full-screen display design. However, the bezels on the iPhone 12 Pro are slightly thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Networking

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is one of the first iPhones to support 5G network, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro only supports 4G LTE network. Both phones do support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cameras

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, which is larger than the iPhone 11 Pro's 12MP sensor. On top of that, the iPhone 12 Pro also has a LiDAR sensor, which helps with low-light portrait mode and also assists augmented reality. Though both iPhones can record 4K videos at 60fps, the iPhone 12 Pro can do the same with Dolby Vision codec.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Processor

The iPhone 12 Pro is based on the 5nm A14 Bionic, which is more powerful yet power-efficient than the 7nm A13 Bionic on the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro has a better CPU, GPU, image processor, and neural engine when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Storage

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro now comes with at least 128GB, which is double that of the base variant of the iPhone 11 Pro. Both models do offer up to 512GB of internal storage.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Battery

The iPhone 12 Pro claims to offer 17 hours of video playback time, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro claims to offer 18 hours of video playback time. Do note that, the iPhone 11 Pro does have a higher capacity battery when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro IP Rating

Though both phones are IP68 certified, the iPhone 12 Pro is water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro is water-resistant up to 4 meters for 30 minutes. Do note that, Apple neither covers the water damaged iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro under warranty.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Unique Feature

One of the USPs of the iPhone 12 Pro is MagSafe, where the iPhone 12 Pro now supports 15W wireless fast charging. The iPhone 11 Pro also supports wireless charging but it maxes out at 7.5W.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Verdict

Though the iPhone 11 Pro might look similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, the latest entrant does have a whole set of new features, which make it an interesting option. The only factor when the iPhone 12 Pro seems like a downgrade over the iPhone 11 Pro is the battery life.