Apple iPhone 13 Series Goes Official: Worth Replacing Your Current iPhone?

Apple iPhone 13 Series Specifications

The iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max flaunt a Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for the much-awaited 120Hz adaptive refresh rate -- or as Apple likes to call it- ProMotion refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro gets a 6.1-inch panel, and the Max variant boasts a bigger 6.7-inch screen.

The OLED screens on the iPhone 13 Pro and Max variant have 1200 nits max HDR brightness and a 1000 nits max outdoor brightness. These True Tone panels support the P3 wide color gamut and viewing formats such as the HDR10 and HLG.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini gets 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina XDR displays, respectively. These are Apple's custom OLED screens with 1200 nits max HDR brightness and 800 nits max outdoor brightness level.

Sadly, the 120Hz refresh rate OLEDs are only reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and the Max models, which is a bummer. Apple should have extended the high refresh rate OLEDs to the vanilla iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models.

The new iPhone 13-series gets a ceramic shield front and has an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust.

Apple iPhone 13-Series Cameras

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini get a newly designed dual-lens camera system with two lenses placed diagonally. The camera setup features a 12MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 26mm focal length, and 100% focus pixels. Apple says that this new camera setup takes in 47% more light for brighter and vivid pictures.

What truly impressed us is the camera setup on the Pro and Max models. The triple-lens camera setup is serious business for videographers, thanks to the newly developed Cinematography mode that uses the sensor-shift OIS technology and sophisticated computational algorithms.

The advanced camera mode offers real-time focus transitions wherein the autofocus changes as you shoot the scene. The camera also allows you to shift focus manually at any time and shoots the footage in Dolby Vision HDR.

Cinematography Mode For Pro Video Recording

Apple showed some video footage shot on the new iPhone 13 Pro, and it got us hyped for the kind of picture quality, color science, and autofocus capabilities it brings to mobile phones. The Android smartphone market has got some serious competition this time.

Moving on, the new iPhones feature night modes on all cameras and feature slo-mo selfies, Night mode Time-Lapse, Portrait mode, and shoot videos in 4K 60fps HDR.

Apple iPhone 13-Series Battery Life

As expected, Apple hasn't revealed the battery specs for the new iPhones but did mention that these new iPhones last longer than their predecessors. All iPhones come with comparatively bigger battery cells that should last more than the last year's iPhones. As per Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro and Max variant offers 1.5 hours and 2.5 hours longer run times than their predecessors.

Apple iPhone 13-Series Pricing

The iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs. 69,990 for the base variant offering 128GB storage. The 256GB variant costs Rs. 79,990. and the 512GB variant has an asking price of Rs. 99,900.

The vanilla iPhone 13 costs Rs. 79,990 for the base variant. The 256GB iPhone 13 variant is priced at Rs. 89,900 and the 512GB model costs Rs. 1,09,900.

You have to spend Rs. 1,19,900 for the iPhone 13 Pro's base model and a whopping Rs. 1,29,900 for the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max's base variant.

Should You Upgrade?

The iPhone 13-series looks very promising on paper and brings some notable upgrades, especially the Pro and the Max variant. These models have some series camera and display hardware improvements with faster CPU and slightly better battery backup. If you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 Pro and the Max are the devices you should go for. These devices seem to offer good returns for your investment.

We will give you our detailed insights on the performance part of these new iPhones once we have the units for review.

New Apple iPads

Apple also unveiled the 2021 iPad models today. The 9th gen. iPad is backed by the A13 Bionic chip and ships with the new iPad OS 15 operating system. It flaunts a new 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and gets the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature for better video conferencing performance.

The new iPad supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, first-party, and even third-party keypads. The iPad 2021 starts at Rs. 30,900 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 42,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

Apple has also introduced the new iPad Mini with some notable upgrades. The new iPad Mini comes with an 8.3-inch liquid retina display (500 nits brightness) and flaunts a sleek and minimal design. It is 5G-enabled and offers a USB Type-C port for better data transferring speeds.

For cameras, the iPad Mini has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and focus pixels. The camera can record 4K videos. 12MP new ultra-wide camera with Centre Stage feature, new speaker system

As per Apple, the new iPad Mini offers 40 percent faster computing and 80 percent better GPU performance. It supports the second-generation Apple Pencil that sticks to the side of the tablet. The iPad mini 6 also has a Touch-ID built into the power button.

The iPad Mini 2021 starts at Rs. 46,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 60,900 for the Wi-Fi + cellular variant. The new Apple iPads will be available from September 24, 2021.