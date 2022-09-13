Apple iPhone 14’s eSIM-only Setup Won’t Go Down Well With Everyone; Here’s Why Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple recently presented its fanatics with yet another flagship in the form of the iPhone 14 series. Apart from the expected design changes, the new models bring much more to the table, especially in the camera department. The new iPhones not only add new features but also ditch some old ones.

OEMs frequently try to bring something new, or attempt to eliminate features they think could be dated or not practical anymore. iPhone enthusiasts have seen it happen with the 3.5mm audio jack, and now the SIM tray is suffering the same fate.

In Apple’s World eSIM Is A Boon

Yes, Apple has taken yet another leap and completely ditched the eSIM card tray (specifically for the US market) to accommodate an eSIM-only setup. While the eSIM functionality isn’t new to iPhones, previous models did carry both physical SIM and eSIM options.

Apple believes eliminating the need for using a physical SIM will enable users to easily switch between digital SIMs and manage multiple numbers on a single device. This will also allow them to opt for a more budget-friendly alternative when traveling abroad.

And since there’s no physical SIM card, it won’t be possible to swap the SIM out of the user’s iPhone in case of theft.

Why It Could Backfire?

Well, it might not sound like a huge problem at first, but there’s more to this feature that escapes the eye. The eSIM-only setup’s practicality depends on the situation, which is why it’s hard to predict if the decision will backfire for Apple.

Thanks to their digital nature, eSIMs are pretty easy to switch compared to their physical counterparts. For instance, an eSIM would let users hop between major network providers. Users in the US will be able to do so without having to visit the provider’s authorized stores. But that could be a problem as well.

There are several small mobile network carriers out there that are yet to offer eSIM services, creating a huge problem for customers longing to upgrade to the newly-launched iPhone 14 series. This would also be a hurdle for future iPhone 14 users who want to switch to a smaller carrier. Besides, the benefits of the quick-switch are of no importance for customers using a locked phone (paying in monthly installments).

Should You Import iPhone 14 From the US to India?

Since the cost of the latest iPhone 14 series is blowing off rooftops in the Indian market, many customers would be willing to import the new smartphone from the US. But the eSIM-only setup could be a hiccup for them. In India, only Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering the eSIM functionality; however, getting an eSIM could be cumbersome.

Since the benefits and drawbacks of this eSIM-only setup are subject to the situation, all we can do is sit back and wait for the new flagships to reach more pockets. It’s possible that the new implication has no noticeable impact on average buyers, or it could push more carriers to start eSIM services.

