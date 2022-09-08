Just In
Apple iPhone 14 Launch Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media; Here Are The Best Ones
The iPhone 14 launch has introduced many new features, including the Dynamic Island notch. At the same time, many feel there aren't many noticeable changes with the iPhone 14 and its predecessors. This is why many have taken to social media to post memes about the new iPhone 14.
iPhone 14 Launch: What's New
The new iPhone 14 lineup includes four models, which are the base model, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This also means Apple has officially discontinued the Mini compact smartphones henceforth. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus retain many similarities to the iPhone 13, including the A15 Bionic processor.
The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have received many upgrades. The new iPhone 14 Pro models include the Dynamic Island notch and are powered by the next-gen A16 Bionic processor. The Pro models also have an advanced camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens. That said, the design details of all iPhone 14 models are still largely similar to its predecessor.
iPhone user when Apple announce the iPhone 14 tomorrow: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/USgUGEc9KW— Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) September 7, 2022
iPhone 14 Launch: Social Media Memes
When the iPhone 13 launched, many joked and mocked the design of the new smartphone as it was largely similar to the iPhone 12. The same meme is now circulating on social media, including Twitter. One of the most popular memes on Twitter is of a man holding a shirt while wearing almost the same shirt!
Steve Jobs' Daughter Shares A Meme Too
Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs doesn't seem too pleased with the new iPhone 14 launch. She has been part of the meme-sharing craze trending on social media platforms. She took to her Instagram account to share a Story of a similar meme. A screenshot of the same has also been circulating.
iPhone 14 series announced today.— Tahir (@AliveToBeDead) September 7, 2022
Youtubers tomorrow:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Q0hpuRFkcK
Should You Buy The iPhone 14?
If you already own an iPhone, especially a model after the iPhone X, the iPhone 14 doesn't have any significant upgrades. On the other hand, if you want to switch from Android to iPhone, the iPhone 14 makes a good buy if you have the budget. But if your budget doesn't permit it, you can get the iPhone 13 for a lesser price tag.
