    Apple iPhones Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Billion Days is just days away for kick off. The sale will let you purchase some iPhones at plenty of amazing offers. Some of these devices are enlisted below. Offers given by Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale on some iPhones include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards.

    Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Offer On Apple iPhones
     

    Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    This best-selling device is available at an EMI starting from Rs. 4,575 per month. Its 64GB ROM variant is currently out of the stock, while its 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 54,900.

    Apple iPhone X

    Apple iPhone X

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 69,999. On buying the phone, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 21,901. The key features of the device are a 64-bit A11 Bionic chip and Super Retina HD display.

    Apple iPhone 8
     

    Apple iPhone 8

    The phone comes in Space Grey and silver color options. It can be purchased at Rs. 39,900 with an EMI starting from Rs. 3,325/month.

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    On buying the smartphone, you get an extra discount of Rs. 2,000. This iPhone can be obtained at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,150 per month. It comes with A10 Fusion 64-bit processor and 256GB in-built storage.

    Apple iPhone 7

    Apple iPhone 7

    The iPhone 7 price starts from Rs. 29,900 for its silver color and 32GB storage. The starting EMI of the smartphone is Rs. 2,492 per month. And, on buying the phone you also get an exchange offer up to Rs. Rs. 14,000.

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    The handset's starting EMI is from Rs. 9,159 per month. And while buying the phone, you get an exchange offer up to Rs. 14,000. The device is priced at Rs. 1,09,900 for its 64GB storage option.

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    The users will be getting an extra discount of Rs. 3,910 on the handset. Its EMI begins from Rs. 2,495 per month. Besides, you can buy the device with other standard EMI plans.

    Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS

    The smartphone's 512GB ROM and Gold color variant is available at Rs. 1,34,900 with 6% off. It comes with EMI starting from Rs. 4,611/month. It comes with dual cameras at the rear and has a single 7MP selfie snapper, and gets powered by the A12 Bionic chip processor.

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
