Uniting Face ID And Touch ID Would Work Wonders For iPhone 13

Bringing back the Touch ID makes sense, considering the current situation where mask usage has skyrocketed, hampering the Face ID functionality. Having Touch ID would enable users to get around punching their PIN every time to unlock the phone or removing their masks for Face ID to identify them. Some users believe that Apple will remove Face ID in favor of the in-display Touch ID. Instead, Apple should unite these two biometric authentication features. Here's how it would amplify the usability of the iPhone 13.

Ditching Face ID Will Be A Big Sacrifice

Though many users want no piece of that notch, it does house arguably the best biometric authentication hardware the smartphone industry has seen. A smaller notch would be a welcomed change any day, but ditching the Face ID for it might be a huge sacrifice. With Face ID, all users have to do is look at their iPhone and it's ready for use.

We've seen Google pull off a similar move earlier when it ditched its facial recognition tech to incorporate a fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 5. However, that might be a good decision when the coronavirus wasn't around, and people didn't have to wear masks all the time. For Apple, it would be a great opportunity to make the iPhone 13 the most versatile yet secure smartphone.

More Convenient Than Ever

Fingerprint sensors have always been more popular than facial recognition systems. The new crop of flagships has introduced more accurate and speedy sensors, making it easy to access them without hiccups. Apple is also said to bring in a powerful Touch ID upgrade if it were to add one at all.

By teaming up the Face ID and the Touch ID, the iPhone 13 will become the most convenient phone to access, unlike any other smartphone out there. It would also be the first time a smartphone will ensemble a high-end facial recognition tech and a top-tier fingerprint sensor.

The Winning Combination

While the Face ID is a great tool to unlock the iPhone and authenticate payments, there are plenty of tasks beyond unlocking with masks where Touch ID will prove more effective. For instance, if your iPhone is placed on a table, it wouldn't recognize your face due to the angle. With Touch ID you can unlock the phone without awkwardly bending over it to enable the Face ID.

Besides, the Face ID lets you add only two faces, while the Touch ID will allow for up to five fingerprints. This will let users give access to more users or family members. There are times when the Face ID won't recognize your face due to hats or sunglasses, but the Touch ID wouldn't. Also, for adding another layer of security, Apple can ask for both Face ID and Touch ID simultaneously for tasks such as transferring huge sums from mobile banking apps.

Well, we hope Apple doesn't ditch Face ID in favor of the Touch ID, as having them both might be the best move to set the iPhone 13 apart from the crowd.