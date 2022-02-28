Asus 8z Vs iQOO 9: Which One Is Perfect For You Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus has recently launched the Asus 8z in India. It is a compact flagship device that will compete with other flagship devices like the Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQOO 9, and so on. In this story, we'll compare the features and pricing of both the Asus 8z and the iQOO 9 which will help to choose the right one. The iQOO 9 device was announced last week in the country alongside the iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE.

Asus 8z Vs iQOO 9: Pricing

The Asus 8z has launched in a sole variant which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option, priced at Rs. 42,999. The phone will be available in Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black color options.

On the other hand, you'll get a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the iQOO 9. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the iQOO phone is launched at Rs. 42,990, while the high-end variant will cost Rs. 46,990. The iQOO 9 comes in Alpha and Legend shades.

Asus 8z Vs iQOO 9: Display

The iQOO 9 comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. In contrast, the Asus phone features a smaller 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

However, if you are looking for a lightweight device, then the Asus 8z will be perfect for you. It measures 148x68.5x8.9mm and weighs just 169 grams. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 weighs around 200 grams.

Asus 8Z Vs iQOO 9: Performance

In terms of processor, the Asus 8z is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the iQOO 9 ships with the Snapdragon 888+ processor. The iQOO 9 does not support storage expansion; however, the Asus 8z supports storage expansion via HDD over NTFS format. Besides, the iQOO 9 runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12, while the Asus phone runs Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top.

For battery, you get a 4,000 mAh battery unit on the Asus 8z which supports 30W fast charging and Quick Charge 4.0 and PD charging. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 packs a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging that is claimed to charge 100 percent battery in just 18 minutes.

Asus 8z Vs iQOO 9: Camera

The Asus 8z has a dual rear camera setup including a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support and a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it features a 12MP sensor for selfies and videos.

The iQOO 9, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup which houses a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with the 'Gimbal' technology, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. For selfies and videos, the iQOO 9 offers a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Which One Is Better?

If you want a compact phone with a flagship processor and a good display, can go for the Asus 8z. However, if your first preference is a camera, you should consider the iQOO 9. Also, the iQOO phone is available in a higher storage variant and supports fast charging and a more powerful chipset.

