Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Is Latest Also The Greatest?

Asus recently dropped the curtains off its ROG Phone 5 that comes with power-packed features. Crafted specifically for gamers, the Asus ROG Phone series has brought in several new technologies like turbo cooling and dedicated gaming buttons. With the new model in, we've drafted a comparison with its predecessor - the Asus ROG Phone 3. Here are the differences and upgrades:

Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Processor Upgrade

The key difference between smartphones is their chipset. The Asus ROG Phone 5 draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with the Adreno 660 GPU for graphics. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 3 came with then flagship Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Looking back, the Asus ROG Phone 3 was the first smartphone with a clocked speed of over 3.0GHz.

Also, the latest handset includes a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 3 also packed a 6,000 mAh battery, but only with 30W fast charging support. More importantly, the Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with the GameCool 5 technology, while its predecessor packed the GameCool 3 feature. The GameCool tech has been a key highlight on the ROG smartphones, helping to keep the device cool even during intense gaming sessions.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Camera Differences

The camera on the Asus ROG Phone series has never been its USP. Nevertheless, the Asus ROG Phone 5 packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. There is also a 24MP selfie camera upfront. As a comparison, the Asus ROG Phone 3 also featured a triple-camera 64MP setup at the rear and a similar 24MP selfie camera. In other words, there's not much of an upgrade in the camera department.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Design Details

The design and display details on the Asus ROG Phone 5 are worth mentioning. The smartphone packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2,448 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. Users get to experience the same resolution and the 144Hz refresh rate on the ROG Phone 3 as well.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Price Differences

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 is available in two models of 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM, costing Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. To note, the Asus ROG Phone 3 also debuted with a similar option and a similar price tag. What's more, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is still available in the market for a similar price tag.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Vs ROG Phone 3: Is New Better?

This brings us to a conclusion of which is better. On the surface, the Asus ROG Phone 5 might not have many upgrades. However, under the hood, the smartphone comes with the latest 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support, a massive upgrade from the SD 865+ SoC. Since the price difference isn't that high, it's better to get the latest Asus ROG Phone 5 for an enhanced gaming experience.

