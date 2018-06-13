Avail exchange offers on best smartphones this Dasara

With the onset of the festive season in India many offline as well as online retailers, popular ones being Amazon and Flipkart are coming out with lots of offers in full swing. Besides, there are a number of offers that you can check out to make big savings this festive season.

All the e-commerce brands as well as offline retailers are offering great discounts as well as enticing offers on different smartphones across brands. Plus, you can make the deal even lucrative if you choose the exchange discounts.

Apart from this the retailers are also offering deals on SBI, Axis or HDFC Bank cashbacks, no cost EMIs, and 'Buy now, pay next year', and buyback guarantee.

So without a doubt, this is definitely among the best times to make your desired purchases. However, if you feel daunted by the sheer number of deals we have compiled some of the best exchange offers that are currently available on mobile phones.

Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 128 GB) Available on Exchange offers Key Features 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery Vivo V7+ (Matte Black, Fullview Display) Key Features 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black) Key Features 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Honor 8 Pro (Navy Blue, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory) Key Features 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging LG G6 LGH870DS (Astro Black) Key Features 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery (7.45 Wh) Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (Gold) Key Features 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera, OIS

8MP front camera

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging OnePlus 5 (Slate Gray 6GB RAM + 64GB memory) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB) Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support

Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery (6.9 Wh) Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Buy Exchange offer on Your Old Smartphone

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with over 100% NTSC color gamut, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/ microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF

12MP front camera with soft LED Flash with 120-degree secondary wide-angle lens camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS

3000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Exchange offer on Your Old Smartphone

Key Features

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 VIVO V5Plus Limited Edition (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Buy Exchange offer on Your Old Smartphone

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3160mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S7 (Black Onyx, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Buy Exchange offer on Your Old Smartphone

Key Features

5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

IP 68

3000 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Dual (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Buy Exchange offer on Your Old Smartphone

Key Features

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB /64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

23MP rear camera

16MP front-facing autofocus camera

4G LTE

2700mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Coral Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here To Buy Exchange offer on Your Old Smartphone

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery