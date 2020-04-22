Feature Phones With Up To 8000mAh Battery You Can Buy Right Now

Features phones like Blackbear C88 Karaoke, Greenberry Music G212, and so on can be bought in most retail phone shops or even via online shopping sites like Flipkart and Amazon. Here are some of the best basic feature phones with a good battery capacity to buy in India.

I Kall K42

I Kall K42 is one of the popular basic feature phones that comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,299 on Flipkart. The phone packs a 32MP RAM paired with a 32MB storage capacity. There's an 8,000mAh battery providing a good long-lasting run on a single charge on the 2.4-inch display. There's also a triple-SIM slot.

Blackbear C88 Karaoke

Blackbear C88 Karaoke comes with the charger and battery inside the box. It packs features like quick charging for its 6,000 mAh battery capacity and is available in black and red shades. The basic feature phone is one of the best to buy for its battery capacity that powers the 2.8-inch display with 240 X 320 pixels.

Kechao K92

Kechao is another popular brand providing basic feature phones in the country. The Kechao K92 is one such phone that offers 32MB RAM with 32MP storage capacity. There's a 1,700mAh battery powering the feature phone. There is also a 0.3MP rear camera to capture a few basic shots. The Kechao K92 comes with a triple SIM slot.

Kechao K112

Another offering from the company is the Kechao K112, an equally well-packed feature basic phone. The phone's specifications include a 0.3MP primary camera, a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, and a 32MB internal memory and triple SIM card slot. A 3,200 mAh lithium-ion battery powers the feature phone.

Kechao K60

Adding to the list, the Kechao K60 is one of the best feature basic phones to buy in India for Rs. 1,337. Kechao K60 comes with a few handy features like 32MB RAM paired with 32MB storage, which can further be expanded up to 16GB. There's a 3,600 mAh battery that powers the 2.4-inch QVGA display. The Kechao K60 also has a 0.3MP rear camera and a 0.3MP selfie camera.

Greenberry Music G212

The Greenberry Music G212 is another basic feature phone offering a good battery capacity for users. It features an 8,800 mAh battery. Other features include a 256MB RAM paired with a 256MB storage capacity. There's also a 2MP rear camera compatible with the 2.8-inch NA display.