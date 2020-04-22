ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Feature Phones With Up To 8000mAh Battery You Can Buy Right Now

    By
    |

    Feature phones are quite popular among a large portion of the Indian population. Phones like the Kechao K60, I Kall K42, and others are sought devices as of now. These phones suffice for basic mobile tasks like calling, messaging, and even capturing photos. The best part is that they're equipped with a long-lasting battery.

    Feature Phones That Gives You Upto 8000 mAh Battery Capacity
     

    Features phones like Blackbear C88 Karaoke, Greenberry Music G212, and so on can be bought in most retail phone shops or even via online shopping sites like Flipkart and Amazon. Here are some of the best basic feature phones with a good battery capacity to buy in India.

    I Kall K42

    I Kall K42

    I Kall K42 is one of the popular basic feature phones that comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,299 on Flipkart. The phone packs a 32MP RAM paired with a 32MB storage capacity. There's an 8,000mAh battery providing a good long-lasting run on a single charge on the 2.4-inch display. There's also a triple-SIM slot.

    Blackbear C88 Karaoke

    Blackbear C88 Karaoke

    Blackbear C88 Karaoke comes with the charger and battery inside the box. It packs features like quick charging for its 6,000 mAh battery capacity and is available in black and red shades. The basic feature phone is one of the best to buy for its battery capacity that powers the 2.8-inch display with 240 X 320 pixels.

    Kechao K92
     

    Kechao K92

    Kechao is another popular brand providing basic feature phones in the country. The Kechao K92 is one such phone that offers 32MB RAM with 32MP storage capacity. There's a 1,700mAh battery powering the feature phone. There is also a 0.3MP rear camera to capture a few basic shots. The Kechao K92 comes with a triple SIM slot.

    Kechao K112

    Kechao K112

    Another offering from the company is the Kechao K112, an equally well-packed feature basic phone. The phone's specifications include a 0.3MP primary camera, a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, and a 32MB internal memory and triple SIM card slot. A 3,200 mAh lithium-ion battery powers the feature phone.

    Kechao K60

    Kechao K60

    Adding to the list, the Kechao K60 is one of the best feature basic phones to buy in India for Rs. 1,337. Kechao K60 comes with a few handy features like 32MB RAM paired with 32MB storage, which can further be expanded up to 16GB. There's a 3,600 mAh battery that powers the 2.4-inch QVGA display. The Kechao K60 also has a 0.3MP rear camera and a 0.3MP selfie camera.

    Greenberry Music G212

    Greenberry Music G212

    The Greenberry Music G212 is another basic feature phone offering a good battery capacity for users. It features an 8,800 mAh battery. Other features include a 256MB RAM paired with a 256MB storage capacity. There's also a 2MP rear camera compatible with the 2.8-inch NA display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X