This Android Phone Neither Has A Camera Nor Supports GPS Navigation Features oi-Vivek

It's really difficult to be safe and secure in this digital world, especially when you own a smartphone that has a camera and real-time navigation. Although the latest Android and iOS devices are now giving a lot of control to the users, a simple third-party app could easily get access to the camera and live location, compromising the security of the users.

Benco mobile has now come up with a unique solution to this problem which will ensure that no one can access your camera or location information. The Benco V80s is the latest Android smartphone from the company that does not have a camera and it also does not support GPS navigation.

Benco V80s Design And Specifications

Except for the fact that the Benco V80s does not have any camera, it does look like a typical mid-range smartphone with a plastic unibody design. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back while the volume and power buttons are on the right side.

Just like a typical mid-range smartphone, the Benco V80s has a 6.517-inch display with HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.5 percent. The phone has a tall 20:9 aspect ratio display with a water drop not at the top, although there is no selfie camera.

The Benco V80s is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64G of internal storage. The phone has a dual SIM card slot with support for a 4G network on both slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The phone runs on Android 11 OS, hence, it supports almost all Android apps.

What Can You Do With Benco V80s?

While you can do most things that you can typically do on other Android smartphones, the unavailability of cameras and GPS tracking will restrict some of the features such as real-time Google Maps navigation and taking pictures or videos. Not just that, users will also be not able to use services that require geo navigation support.

Does It Make Sense To Buy Benco V80s?

While there are multiple ways to block access to the camera on GPS on normal smartphones, it does not matches the sophistication of a device that does not have the camera and GPS hardware at all. The Benco V80s is definitely a niche product and not meant for the general audience.

Currently, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Benco V80s. Looking at the specifications, the device is expected to cost around $200 and is likely to offer peace of mind for those who want a modern smartphone with no camera or GPS navigation support.

