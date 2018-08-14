Best 10 smartphones with notch display to buy in India

Related Articles
- Smartphones with Notch Display to buy in India: Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 Youth, iPhone X and more
-
- LG G7 new leaked image shows optional iPhone X-like notch
- Top Upcoming notch screen smartphones: Vivo V9, OPPO R15s, Oneplus 6, LG G7, Huawei P20 and more
- Motorola P30 announced with Face Unlock, AI dual rear cameras and more
- Samsung patents self-healing Oleophobic coating for its displays
- Samsung to bring triple cameras to its Galaxy A series phones
Apple phones have been inspiring to other OEMs with their highly advanced features and premium design. Talking about display and design, it is quite interesting to see that the anomaly of a full-view screen is now becoming a trend.
It is much alike of a iPhone that other manufacturers are now coming with notch display. The highlight of a notch display is that it provides the optimum solution for maximizing screen area without compromising on the critical hardware at the top, such as the front camera, receiver speaker, RGB sensor and LED indicator. This design display allows you to put a 6.2-inch display panel on to the body of a 5.5-inch smartphone.
SEE ALSO: Best Samsung Smartphones with fingerprint sensor Under Rs 15,000
Apple is most likely to continue and even expand the "Notch" to its entire portfolio this year and it looks like Android OEMs aren't shying away to this uniqueness either. Even Google will be adding the support for the notch in the upcoming Android P.
SEE ALSO: List of smartphones that run Android P beta
At the end of the day, It's about giving consumers what they want and the force seems to be really strong with the notch. As a matter of fact, some OEMs have already released or are confirmed to be working on Notched-display devices. Here are some of the mobiles that you can have a look.
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key Features
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Features
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Features
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Vivo V9 Youth
Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
Key Features
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key Features
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Huawei Nova 3i
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3i
Key Features
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Features
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, AI HDR
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Features
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Features
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 9N
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Features
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery