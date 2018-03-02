Best of 2015: Top 10 Mid-Range Smartphones (Rs 12,999 – Rs 24,999) worth buying!

The year 2015 has been rather eventful for the Indian smartphone industry. With older players like Motorola, Samsung, Micromax launching a slew of handsets, the troops from China including Gionee, Xiaomi, OPO too decided to step on the gas and launch some great specced phones at extremely competitive prices. As a matter of fact some Chinese players used 2015 to mark an entry into the Indian market for ex. OnePlus, Meizu etc.

Thanks to such aggressive marketing and numerous launches it's rather difficult for end-users like you to make a proper buying decision, especially when it comes to buying a phone in the mid-range. So here's a handpicked list of Top 10 smartphone that you can buy if have budget ranging between ₹ 12,999 - ₹ 24,999. It's worth noting that all the smartphones in the list except the Xiaomi Mi4 were launched during this year. However the price is to performance ratio of the Xiaomi Mi4 (after the price cut) couldn't stop us from including it in the list.

For those who are not ready to spend a dime on two year old smartphone the Infocus M680 with dual 13MP cameras could be probable option. The Qiku Q Terra 808 with 6 inch display and dual rear camera setup (13MP+13MP) is also another dark horse worth considering,

Moto G (3rd generation) 5.0 inch HD (1280x720p) IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3

1.4GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM/16GB Internal Storage

13MP f/2.0 rear camera

5MP f/2.2 Selfie shooter

2470mAh Li-Ion Battery

Single SIM (Micro)

5.0 inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display with Concore Glass

2.5GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC with Adreno 330 GPU

3GB RAM/16GB storage

No MicroSD card slot

13MP f/1.8 Sony IMX214 rear camera

4K video recording

8MP f/1.8 Selfie Shooter

3080mAH Li-Poly battery

Single SIM (Micro)

MIUI 7 on top of Android Lollipop 5.1 (Marshmallow update beta version coming soon)

1.7GHz Octacore Mediatek 6752 SoC with Mali T-760 GPU (700MHz)

3GB RAM/32GB Internal Storage

MicroSD expansion slot (upto 128GB)

13MP rear camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus Sensor)

8MP + 2MP dual front camera

2420mAh Li-Poly Battery

Vibe UI on top of Android Lollipop 5.0

2.5GHz Quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC with Adreno 330 GPU

3GB RAM/16GB RAM

MicroSD slot (upto 128GB)

13MP f/2.2 rear camera with PDAF

8MP f/2.4 Selfie shooter

2525mAh Li-Poly battery

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano)

Oxygen OS on top of Android Lollipop 5.1.1

1.8GHz Quad core Intel Atom Z3580 SoC with PowerVR G6430 GPU

4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage

MicroSD card slot (upto 64GB)

13MP f/2.0 rear camera

5MP f/2.0 Selfie shooter

3000mAh Li-Poly battery

Dual SIM (Micro)

ZenUI on top of Android Lollipop 5.1

Do check out our Asus Zenfone 2 Review for more details!

2.2GHz Octacore Mediatek Helio X10 (MT6795T) SoC with PowerVR G6200 GPU

3GB RAM/16GB Internal Storage

No slot for MicroSD expansion

20.7 MP Sony IMX230 rear camera with Dual LED Flash

5MP Selfie shooter

3150mAh Li-Poly Battery

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano)

Flyme OS 5.0 on top of Android Lollipop 5.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM/16GB or 32GB storage

MicroSD card Slot (upto 128GB)

21MP f/2.0 Sony IMX230 rear camera with PDAF

5MP f/2.2 Selfie Shooter

IP52 Certification for Water and Dust Resistance

3630mAh Li-Poly battery

Nano SIM (Single)

HiSilicon Kirin 935 SoC (Quad core 2.2 GHz Cortex A53 and Quad core 1.5 GHz Cortex A53)

3GB RAM/16GB Internal storage

MicroSD card slot (upto 128GB)

20MP Sony IMX230 rear camera with PDAF

8MP f/2.4 front facing Selfie Snapper with LED Flash

3100mAH Li-Poly battery

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano)

eMUI on top of Android Lollipop 5.1 (Marshmallow update coming in early February)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC (Quad core 2.0 GHz Cortex A57 + Quad Core 1.5GHz Cortex A53) with Adreno 430 GPU

4GB RAM/64GB Internal Storage

No MicroSD card slot

13MP f/2.0 rear camera with Laser Autofocus and OIS (Optical Images Stabilisation)

4K Video Recording

5MP f/2.4 Selfie shooter

Fingerprint Sensor, NFC, USB Type C

3300 Li-Poly battery

Dual SIM

Oxygen OS on top of Android Lollipop 5.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC (Quad core 2.0 GHz Cortex A57 + Quad Core 1.5GHz Cortex A53) with Adreno 430 GPU

4GB RAM/32GB Internal Storage

MicroSD expansion slot (Hybrid SIM Slot) upto 128GB

21MP Sony IMX230 rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus Sensor)

4K Video Recording

8MP f/2.2 Selfie shooter

Fingerprint Sensor, NFC, DTS Audio

3000mAh Li-Ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Cyanogenmod 12.1 on top of Android Lollipop 5.1

