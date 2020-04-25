Best 64MP Camera Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon

Brands like Samsung have already developed 108MP cameras for the smartphone. Many upcoming smartphones like the TCL 10 Pro, Huawei Nova 7 SE, Motorola Edge, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, and so on are expected to feature 64MP rear camera to enhance the photographic sensor of the smartphone. Here are some of the upcoming 64MP camera smartphones expected to launch soon.

TCL 10 Pro

TCL 10 Pro is one of the much-awaited smartphones that was first announced at CES 2020. The TCL 10 Pro is set to include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and lastly, a 2MP depth sensor. there's a 24MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole display.

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei is gearing up to launch the Nova 7 SE. Some of the leaked features note that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is set to pack a 6.5-inch IPC LCD panel with a punch-hole display. The smartphone is set to include a 64MP primary sensor in a quad-camera setup. However, other specifications of the camera remain a mystery.

Huawei Nova 7

Another Huawei running the rumor mill is the Huawei Nova 7. The upcoming smartphone is said to pack a quad-camera module at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter added with an 8 MP + 8MP + 2MP lens. A 32MP selfie camera is also expected to be housed in the 6.53-inch Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro is expected to pack a 6.57-inch Capacitive Touchscreen display. Coming to the camera aspects, the upcoming smartphone is said to include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens paired with an 8 MP + 8MP + 2MP shooters. It is one of the much-awaited 64MP camera smartphones expected to launch soon.

LG V60 ThinQ

The South-Korean brand is gearing up to launch the LG V60 ThinQ packed with a couple of premium features. Like all the smartphones in this list, the LG V60 ThinQ is set to include a 64MP primary shooter in a triple-camera setup. There's a dual-camera setup in the front with 10MP and 5MP sensors.

Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge is set to come with 5G support and is one of the upcoming 64MP camera smartphones expected to hit the market soon. Motorola Edge features triple rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor along with 16MP 117-degree secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and macro mode and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for 4K video recording at 60fps.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung's 108MP camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra made heads turn. The company has already included a 64MP lens on various devices. Now, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is also expected to include a 64MP lens in its quad-camera module along with 12MP + 5MP + 5MP shooters.

Honor 30s

The Honor 30s is expected to be a mid-range smartphone with a couple of enhanced features with its processor and battery capacities. The smartphone is one of the upcoming 64MP camera smartphones expected to launch soon. It is said to pack a quad-camera module with 64MP + 8MP+ 8MP + 2MP shooters.

OPPO Reno 3 5G

OPPO Reno 3 5G is expected to launch with a 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen AMOLED display. The upcoming Oppo smartphone with 5G support will feature a quad-camera setup with 64MP + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP shooters, making it one of the much-awaited 64MP camera smartphones to launch in India.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 has already been launched and now the company is launching the smartphone with 5G support. The features are expected to be largely the same, which includes the 64MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a dual-camera setup in the front with 32MP + 8MP shooters.

Nokia 8.3 5G

This offering from Nokia has is packed with premium features. The Nokia 8.3 5G is HMD Global's first true 5G smartphone to hit the market. The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 24MP selfie camera at the front, which can shoot 1080p videos.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also one of the 64MP camera smartphones available in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is part of the newly launched Redmi Note 9 series. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.