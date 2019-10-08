Just In
- 14 min ago Mara Group Introduces The First Set Of ‘Made In Africa’ Smartphones
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola One Macro India Launch Slated For October 9, Reveals Flipkart Teaser
- 1 hr ago Realme X2 Pro TENNA Listing Confirms 64MP Quad-Camera, SD 855+ SoC
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel Smartphones Get Android 10 Update With October Security Patch
Don't Miss
- Sports Mohammed Shami has been brilliant for India, says bowling coach Bharat Arun
- News Rajnath Singh to perform "Shastra Puja" after receiving first of the 36 Rafale Fighters
- Movies Why Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Always Under The Radar? Her Recent Outing Evokes Extreme Negativity!
- Automobiles Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter India Launch Expected On 16 October
- Finance SBI Debit Card EMI Facility: Things To Know
- Lifestyle Hailey Rhode Bieber's Dreamy Wedding Gown Features A Special Message
- Travel Passport Tips And Hacks To Avoid Travel Setbacks
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Buying Guide: Best 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In October 2019
Earlier, we saw smartphones staggered with up to 4GB RAM. And then makers built smartphones which were housed with 6GB RAM. In recent times, huge gaming and other extensive multitasking requirements have led the makers to come up with massive RAM configuration. As of now, we can see smartphones featuring up to 8GB RAM setup.
Earlier, we saw smartphones staggered with up to 4GB RAM. And then our makers built smartphones which were housed with 6GB RAM. In recent times, huge gaming and other extensive multitasking requirements have led the makers to come up with massive RAM configuration.
As of now, we can see smartphones featuring up to 8GB RAM setup. We have listed some smartphones below which you can consider for buying in October if 8GB RAM is your priority. Other than that, some of these devices are powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which offers up to 15% improved graphics performance.
The SoC also comes with additional software enhancements, which helps in loading games faster.
These handsets can also be seen with up to 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. Plus, there are a few more features which can further tempt you to go for the purchasing of these phones.
Vivo V17 Pro
MRP: Rs. 29,800
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP for macro
- 32MP + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
OPPO Reno 2
MRP: Rs. 36,990
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
Asus ROG Phone 2
MRP: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Chargin
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 48,000
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno
MRP: Rs. 32,990
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3765 MAh Battery With VOOC 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A80
MRP: Rs. 38,699
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
OPPO A9 2020
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
MRP: Rs. 61.990
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Realme X 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery
Lenovo Z6 Pro
MRP: Rs. 31,499
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging
Nubia Red Magic 3
MRP: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 44,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 4000 MAh Battery
Realme XT
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO R17 Pro
MRP: Rs. 26,994
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO Find X
MRP: Rs. 58,990
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touch Screen Display
- 2.5GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera
- 25MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3730 MAh Battery With VOOC Fast Charging
Honor View 20 256GB
MRP: Rs. 23,490
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000