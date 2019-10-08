Buying Guide: Best 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In October 2019

Earlier, we saw smartphones staggered with up to 4GB RAM. And then our makers built smartphones which were housed with 6GB RAM. In recent times, huge gaming and other extensive multitasking requirements have led the makers to come up with massive RAM configuration.

As of now, we can see smartphones featuring up to 8GB RAM setup. We have listed some smartphones below which you can consider for buying in October if 8GB RAM is your priority. Other than that, some of these devices are powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC which offers up to 15% improved graphics performance.

The SoC also comes with additional software enhancements, which helps in loading games faster.

These handsets can also be seen with up to 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. Plus, there are a few more features which can further tempt you to go for the purchasing of these phones.

Vivo V17 Pro

MRP: Rs. 29,800

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP for macro

32MP + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs



6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

OPPO Reno 2

MRP: Rs. 36,990

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery

Asus ROG Phone 2

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Chargin

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 48,000

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

OPPO Reno

MRP: Rs. 32,990

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3765 MAh Battery With VOOC 3.0

Samsung Galaxy A80

MRP: Rs. 38,699

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

OPPO A9 2020

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

MRP: Rs. 61.990

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Realme X 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery

Lenovo Z6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 31,499

Key Specs



6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

Nubia Red Magic 3

MRP: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 44,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

4000 MAh Battery

Realme XT

MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO R17 Pro

MRP: Rs. 26,994

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

OPPO Find X

MRP: Rs. 58,990

Key Specs



6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touch Screen Display

2.5GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 20MP Dual Rear Camera

25MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3730 MAh Battery With VOOC Fast Charging

Honor View 20 256GB

MRP: Rs. 23,490

Key Specs