Best Samsung Smartphones Running Android 10 To Buy In India

In fact, there have been even older Galaxy devices which are now shipping with the Android 10, under a roll-out program. In case you're looking to buy these handsets, take a look at a few of them below on the list.

As far as features are concerned, Android 10 comes with a Live Caption feature which will even work without internet and has more control options.

It supports a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings. It will provide more precise information for apps to easily access your location.

The OS comes with 'First Share' feature that will allow you to transfer files more easily. It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20

MRP: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs



6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

MRP: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, external/cover 1.1-inch (300 x 112 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

12MP (primary wide-angle) Super Speed dual pixel f/1.8 1.4μm Pixel Size + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps)

3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

MRP: Rs. 85,590

Key Specs

