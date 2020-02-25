ENGLISH

    Best Samsung Smartphones Running Android 10 To Buy In India

    Samsung is in the news because it launched the first-ever 5G premium S20 devices, alongside clamshell phone. The brand is preparing to launch its next smartphone, M31, which is slated to go for sale on March 5, 2020. The common thing about these recently launched devices is the use of Android 10 OS.

    Best Android v10 Samsung Smartphones To Buy In India
     

    In fact, there have been even older Galaxy devices which are now shipping with the Android 10, under a roll-out program. In case you're looking to buy these handsets, take a look at a few of them below on the list.

    As far as features are concerned, Android 10 comes with a Live Caption feature which will even work without internet and has more control options. 

    It supports a dark theme which can be switched on using the settings. It will provide more precise information for apps to easily access your location.

    The OS comes with 'First Share' feature that will allow you to transfer files more easily. It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    MRP: Rs. 66,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    MRP: Rs. 23,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    MRP: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 38,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, external/cover 1.1-inch (300 x 112 pixels) Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
    • 12MP (primary wide-angle) Super Speed dual pixel f/1.8 1.4μm Pixel Size + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)
    • Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps)
    • 3300mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 85,590
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4500 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
