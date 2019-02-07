ENGLISH

Best smartphones under Rs. 5,000 to gift your loved one this Valentine's Day

    Valentine's Day is around the corner. If you are interested in giving your loved one an attractive and memorable Valentine's Day gift, then you should start planning now. Of course, there are usual items such as soft toys, cards, flowers, chocolates, etc. but it is too common and might not be interesting for a geek or someone who is expecting a more special gift.

    Smartphones under Rs. 5000 to gift your loved one this Valentine's Day

     

    If your loved one is a geek, then you should ensure to impress him/her with a great gift this season. The most useful gift that you can present are budget smartphones. Such gifts will be light on your pocket and also impress your loved one.

    You should opt to gift smartphones if you know that the person is looking forward to buy a new one. Moreover, there are some attractive offers online this season so that you get the best value for the money you pay. So, here we list out some of the best budget smartphones running Android Oreo under Rs. 5,000. Do check out the list from below.

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13 MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    XOLO Era 4X

    Best Price of XOLO Era 4X
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 1GB / 2GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Face unlock (only in 2GB RAM version)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Intex INFIE 3

    Best Price of Infie 3
    Key Specs

    • 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.1GHz quad-core processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 2MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery

    iVooMi iPro

    Best Price of iVooMi iPro
    Key Specs

    • 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio shatterproof display
    • 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android Oreo 8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart Me OS 3.0
    • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery

    Meizu C9

    Best Price of Meizu C9
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1400 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 350cd/m² brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
    • 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Coolpad Mega 5C

    Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5C
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

    Karbonn K9 Smart Plus

    Best Price of Karbonn K9 Smart Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch HD+ Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 8 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 2800 mAh Battery

    Coolpad Mega 5M

    Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5M
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch display
    • 1.2GHz Quad-Core processor
    • 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 2MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery

    Coolpad Mega 5

    Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 0.3MP (VGA) secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

    Best Price of Micromax Bharat 4
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA +2.5D curved glass display
    • Quad-Core processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery

    Micromax Spark Go

    Best Price of Micromax Spark Go
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
    • 2MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2000mAh battery

    Lava Z60s

    Best Price of Lava Z60s
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

     

    Lava Z61

    Best Price of Lava Z61
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
    • 1GB / 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
