Best smartphones under Rs. 5,000 to gift your loved one this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner. If you are interested in giving your loved one an attractive and memorable Valentine's Day gift, then you should start planning now. Of course, there are usual items such as soft toys, cards, flowers, chocolates, etc. but it is too common and might not be interesting for a geek or someone who is expecting a more special gift.

If your loved one is a geek, then you should ensure to impress him/her with a great gift this season. The most useful gift that you can present are budget smartphones. Such gifts will be light on your pocket and also impress your loved one.

You should opt to gift smartphones if you know that the person is looking forward to buy a new one. Moreover, there are some attractive offers online this season so that you get the best value for the money you pay. So, here we list out some of the best budget smartphones running Android Oreo under Rs. 5,000. Do check out the list from below.