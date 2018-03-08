Best battery backup 4G smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000

Nowadays, it is hard to imagine life without our smartphones. The usage is not limited to making calls or texting someone, we can now literally do everything with a smartphone. Naturally, we get very frustrated when our phone runs out of battery. This is why, while looking for a new smartphone, the battery backup is one of the most important things to consider.
When it comes to high-end phones, the battery backup is usually impressive. So what about the budget segment? Well, you may not be aware, but there are plenty of budget smartphones that come with large batteries. To save you both time and effort, we have listed the best battery backup smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000.
Lenovo K8
Best Price of Lenovo K8
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED flash
- 8MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K8 Plus
Best Price of Lenovo K8 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Panasonic Eluga A3
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga A3
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS LCD Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MTK6737 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Gionee A1 Lite
Best Price of Gionee A1 Lite
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix Note 4
Best Price of Infinix Note 4
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels)HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with fast charging
Panasonic P55 Max
Best Price of Panasonic P55 Max
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Best Price of Moto E4 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
InFocus Turbo 5
Best Price of InFocus Turbo 5
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto C Plus
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Intex Elyt E7
Best Price of Intex Elyt E7
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4 32GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 4
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Best Price of Lenovo K6 Power
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.