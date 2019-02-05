Best budget smartphones to gift your loved one this Valentine's Day

Make this Valentines Day more special by gifting your partners with the best budget smartphones which are available at some E-commerce websites at the best price deals. To get specific with respect to the suitable brand selection, you can consider our list below. In the list, you can find some older as well as few newly launched handsets.

The features of these phones will surely make you excited. They come with 'Night mode' feature which lets to capture vibrant shots and also helps to do impressive editing. A couple of them are the first devices to be powered by Kirin 710 chipset which not only enhances speed but also helps boost graphical performance.

Few of them run the latest EMUI 9 which is based on Android 9. The OS is very well optimized and comes with some innovative features. They come with much-improved display quality that looks quite engrossing while you are watching a movie or playing games. You can find up to a triple rear camera set up which can take your photography to the next level. Even these devices come with massive battery backup which lets you last much longer.

Honor 10 Lite Best Price of Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP + 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Huawei Y9 2019 Best Price of Huawei Y9 2019

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera and 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Realme 2 Best Price of Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 8X Best Price of Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Poco F1 Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO F9 Best Price of OPPO F9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Motorola One Power (P30 Note) Best Price of Motorola One Power

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh batteryBest Price of

