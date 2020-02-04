Just In
Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In India In February 2020
February 2020 is going to be outstanding month in terms of smartphone and other electronics releases. Given that the year's biggest event, MWC, is going to start in the last week of February. Some of these devices have been mentioned on our list below.
From the list, you can buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which sports a 64MP primary lens, aurora fluid design, built-in Alexa, splash-proof design, and liquid cool technology.
Another handset is the Realme 5s, whose key aspects include 5,000mAh battery that comes with AI power saving technology and 48MP quad rear cameras.
There are more devices from brands like Vivo, Samsung, and Honor whose features are equally amazing as we have discussed for the aforementioned phones.
Other than that, these brands are also gearing for the release of their premium series phones which you will gradually get to know after the event starts.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs 14,874
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme 5s
MRP: Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 712 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5000 MAh Battery
Honor 9X
MRP: Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5 Pro
MRP: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLT
- 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro
MRP: Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
MRP: Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A5 2020
MRP: Rs. 11,400
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
