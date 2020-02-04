Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In India In February 2020

From the list, you can buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which sports a 64MP primary lens, aurora fluid design, built-in Alexa, splash-proof design, and liquid cool technology.

Another handset is the Realme 5s, whose key aspects include 5,000mAh battery that comes with AI power saving technology and 48MP quad rear cameras.

There are more devices from brands like Vivo, Samsung, and Honor whose features are equally amazing as we have discussed for the aforementioned phones.

Other than that, these brands are also gearing for the release of their premium series phones which you will gradually get to know after the event starts.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs 14,874

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs



6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs 12,990

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 712 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5000 MAh Battery

Honor 9X

MRP: Rs 13,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5 Pro

MRP: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLT

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 3 Pro

MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M30

MRP: Rs 11,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO A5 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,400

Key Specs