    Best budget smartphones with 16MP camera under Rs. 15,000

    Smartphones nowadays coming even at lower price option, are credited to have mind-blowing camera specs. And such smartphones have been acquiring market massively. The prime aspect in such handsets is the incorporation of at least 16MP sensor on either side. Secondly, the availability of such a module under Rs. 15K is another boost that has been consistently motivating users to go for the purchasing of such budget-friendly phones.

    Some of these devices come with iPhone X-like rear dual camera set up developed by OmniVision. These mentioned devices support 4K video recording at 30fps. And users can see 'bothie feature' a couple of them, especially in Nokia phones- this so-called feature allows a user to take photos either side by operating from a single screen.

    Some handsets in the list feature dual AF and AI scene recognition at the rear that can identify 22 different categories and over 500 scenes- which ultimately help in generating world-class images. The selfie snappers also look remarkable due to the features such as AI Beauty 2.0 and many more.

    Realme 2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Honor 8X

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Motorola One Power (P30 Note)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Honor Play

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Panasonic Eluga X1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
    • 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Face Unlock
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    Alcatel 3V

    Key Specs

    • 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE,
    • 3260mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
