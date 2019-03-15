Best budget smartphones with 16MP camera under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones nowadays coming even at lower price option, are credited to have mind-blowing camera specs. And such smartphones have been acquiring market massively. The prime aspect in such handsets is the incorporation of at least 16MP sensor on either side. Secondly, the availability of such a module under Rs. 15K is another boost that has been consistently motivating users to go for the purchasing of such budget-friendly phones.

Some of these devices come with iPhone X-like rear dual camera set up developed by OmniVision. These mentioned devices support 4K video recording at 30fps. And users can see 'bothie feature' a couple of them, especially in Nokia phones- this so-called feature allows a user to take photos either side by operating from a single screen.

Some handsets in the list feature dual AF and AI scene recognition at the rear that can identify 22 different categories and over 500 scenes- which ultimately help in generating world-class images. The selfie snappers also look remarkable due to the features such as AI Beauty 2.0 and many more.