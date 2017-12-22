Best Christmas and New Year offers on tablets available in India

It is that time of the year again. Christmas and then the New Year, holiday season is here in the full swing. It also means that you would have to buy gifts for your loved ones.
Choosing what to gift your loved ones can be a hard decision. Smartphones can be a great option, but why don't you try something different this year. Many e-commerce websites are giving attractive offers on tablets.
Tablets are really useful devices with their large screen and functionality. This is why we have compiled a list of best Christmas and New Year offers that are available on tablets in India.
31% off on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet
Key Features
- 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) HD IPS display with 10-point multitouch, AnyPen technology
- 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 (APQ8009) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 8MP auto focus rotatable rear camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 6200mAh battery with up to 20 hours of usage
19% off on Micromax Canvas Tab P701+
Key Features
- 7-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera with auto focus 2MP front facing camera
- Android v5.1 Lollipop operating system
- 1GHz Mediatek MT8735 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+3G)
- 3500mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 15 hours and standby time of 48 hours
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries
15% off on Samsung Galaxy J Max Tablet
Key Features
- 1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
- 1.5GB RAM
- 4G - VoLTE. 8 MP Primary Camera, 2 MP Secondary Camera
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty
10% off on iBall Slide Snap 4G2 Tablet
Key Features
- 7.0 inch Display IPS HD(1024*600) Screen,169.55 PPI
- Android 5.1, Lollipop
- Quad Core 1.0GHz ARM Cortex A53 64bit Processor
- 5MP AF Rear Camera with LED Flash
- 2.0 Mega Pixel front camera for video chatting
- 2GB RAM & 16GB Built-in storage
- Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB OTG Function, Wi-Fi Direct & Bluetooth
17% off on Apple iPad Tablet
Key Features
- 9.7-inch (24.64 centimeters) LED Backlit Display with IPS Technology, Fingerprint-resistant Oleophobic Coating with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor processor
- 32GB internal memory
- 32.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device
6% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 SM-T385NZKAINS Tablet
Key Features
- 8 inch TFT capacitive touchscreen
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer
- Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
37% off Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 16 GB 7 inch with Wi-Fi+3G Tablet (Black)
Key Features
- 7 inch TFT Screen
- 1.3GHz Dual Core
- Android Kitkat 4.4
- 1 GB RAM
- 16GB ROM with 2 MP front & 2 MP rear camera
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories from the date of purchase
15% off on Honor MediaPad T3 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Luxurious Gold)
Key Features
- 8 inch TFT Screen
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 2 MP Front
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Battery: 4800 mAh Li-ion Polymer
- Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
- Processor: Qualcomm MSM8917 Quad Core Processor
8% off on Swipe Razor Volte 8 GB 7 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Gold)
Key Features
- 7 inch TFT Screen
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 2 MP Front
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Battery: 3000 mAh
- Voice Call (Dual Sim, 4G VOLTE)
6% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Key Features
- 9.7 inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Processor: Qualcomm MSM 8996 Processor
- 6000 mAh Battery