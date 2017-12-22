Best Christmas and New Year offers on tablets available in India

It is that time of the year again. Christmas and then the New Year, holiday season is here in the full swing. It also means that you would have to buy gifts for your loved ones.

Choosing what to gift your loved ones can be a hard decision. Smartphones can be a great option, but why don't you try something different this year. Many e-commerce websites are giving attractive offers on tablets.

Tablets are really useful devices with their large screen and functionality. This is why we have compiled a list of best Christmas and New Year offers that are available on tablets in India.

Scroll down to find out what would be the best option for you.

31% off on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet

Key Features

8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) HD IPS display with 10-point multitouch, AnyPen technology

1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 (APQ8009) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

8MP auto focus rotatable rear camera

4G LTE / 3G

6200mAh battery with up to 20 hours of usage
19% off on Micromax Canvas Tab P701+

Key Features

7-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution

5MP primary camera with auto focus 2MP front facing camera

Android v5.1 Lollipop operating system

1GHz Mediatek MT8735 quad core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+3G)

3500mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 15 hours and standby time of 48 hours

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries
15% off on Samsung Galaxy J Max Tablet

Key Features

1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor

4000 mAh Battery

1.5GB RAM

4G - VoLTE. 8 MP Primary Camera, 2 MP Secondary Camera

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty
10% off on iBall Slide Snap 4G2 Tablet

Key Features

7.0 inch Display IPS HD(1024*600) Screen,169.55 PPI

Android 5.1, Lollipop

Quad Core 1.0GHz ARM Cortex A53 64bit Processor

5MP AF Rear Camera with LED Flash

2.0 Mega Pixel front camera for video chatting

2GB RAM & 16GB Built-in storage

Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB OTG Function, Wi-Fi Direct & Bluetooth
17% off on Apple iPad Tablet

Key Features

9.7-inch (24.64 centimeters) LED Backlit Display with IPS Technology, Fingerprint-resistant Oleophobic Coating with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor processor

32GB internal memory

32.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

1 year manufacturer warranty for device
6% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 SM-T385NZKAINS Tablet

Key Features

8 inch TFT capacitive touchscreen

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer

Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
37% off Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 16 GB 7 inch with Wi-Fi+3G Tablet (Black)

Key Features

7 inch TFT Screen

1.3GHz Dual Core

Android Kitkat 4.4

1 GB RAM

16GB ROM with 2 MP front & 2 MP rear camera

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories from the date of purchase
15% off on Honor MediaPad T3 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Luxurious Gold)

Key Features

8 inch TFT Screen

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

5 MP Primary Camera

2 MP Front

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Battery: 4800 mAh Li-ion Polymer

Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)

Processor: Qualcomm MSM8917 Quad Core Processor
8% off on Swipe Razor Volte 8 GB 7 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Gold)

Key Features

7 inch TFT Screen

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5 MP Primary Camera

2 MP Front

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Battery: 3000 mAh

Voice Call (Dual Sim, 4G VOLTE)
6% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Key Features

9.7 inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

4 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Processor: Qualcomm MSM 8996 Processor

6000 mAh Battery