Best feature phones to buy under Rs. 1,000

It is quite surprising to observe some feature handsets which have been gaining a fair share of likenesses by their peers at an event of MWC. Priced under Rs. 1,000, these feature phones come with quite a many decent specs. Users who can't afford expensive devices or the ones who want to get restricted to the plain and simple usage of them- can comfortably go with them. For details, you can find a list of such handsets below.

These phones support up to 24 Indian languages and come with dual Sim. There are some more generic features which will surely cope up with your decent requirement. In case you are planning to purchase them from some portals, you can seek some extra benefits. Like- brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

Megus Lite (Red & Black) MRP: Rs 899

Key Specs

1.77-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, 32MB RAM, 32MB internal memory and dual SIM (2G+2G).

Memory Card Slot Type:- Dedicated Slot, Primary Camera:- 1.3MP with Mega Flash.

SIM Size:- Full Size SIM, Supported Languages:- 24 Indian Languages Support, SIM Type:- Dual Sim.

1200 mAH lithium-ion battery Trio T6* (Red) MRP: Rs 899

Key Specs

2.4 Inch Display

Digital camera | Bluetooth

Music play / Video play with 2030 speaker

Wireless FM Radio | 1000 mAh Battery

Bluetooth & Facebook Aqua J3 (Yellow) MRP: Rs 649

Key Specs

1.8 inch MEGA Screen, Dual SIM (GSM+GSM), Wireless FM Radio, Music and Video Player

Bluetooth and Expandable Memory, 1 year manufacturer warranty

Auto Call Recording, Speed Dial, FM Recording, Mobile Tracker, Internet & Multi Language Support

1000 mAh Powerful Battery Zen Power 101 X60 (Black & Red) MRP: Rs 999

Key Specs

20 KB ROM | Expandable Upto 8 GB

4.57 cm (1.8 inch) Display

1.3MP Rear Camera

2400 mAh Battery I Kall K19 New (Red) MRP: Rs 611

Key Specs

32 MB RAM | 64 MB ROM |

4.57 cm (1.8 inch) Display

0.3MP Rear Camera

800 mAh Battery Fox Bolt FX241 (Gold) MRP: Rs 899

Key Specs

32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB

6.1 cm (2.4 inch) Display

0.3MP Rear Camera

1800 mAh Battery Inovu A1i (Orange) MRP: Rs 699

Key Specs

32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM |

4.5 cm (1.77 inch) Display

0.08MP Rear Camera

800 mAh Battery