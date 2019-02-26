TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- LIVE: India Hits Back; 3 JeM Camps At Ballot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad Destroyed
- Oscars 2019: Complete Winners List — Bohemian Rhapsody Bags Maximum Awards!
- Mandhana To Lead Indian Women In T20Is
- Google Play Removes 28 Fake Apps From Play Store
- X1 Racing E-Sports League Announced — A Platform For Aspiring Indian Motorsport Enthusiasts
- Poor Grandpa Ate Half A Tub Of Paint Thinking It To Be Yogurt
- Patan — A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
- Ban On Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, 2019 — What It Implies
Best feature phones to buy under Rs. 1,000
It is quite surprising to observe some feature handsets which have been gaining a fair share of likenesses by their peers at an event of MWC. Priced under Rs. 1,000, these feature phones come with quite a many decent specs. Users who can't afford expensive devices or the ones who want to get restricted to the plain and simple usage of them- can comfortably go with them. For details, you can find a list of such handsets below.
These phones support up to 24 Indian languages and come with dual Sim. There are some more generic features which will surely cope up with your decent requirement. In case you are planning to purchase them from some portals, you can seek some extra benefits. Like- brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.
You can get 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions while purchasing them, and get 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards. Also, you get no cost EMI option and some other enticing deals- which will make your purchasing a lot more convenient.
Megus Lite (Red & Black)
MRP: Rs 899
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution, 32MB RAM, 32MB internal memory and dual SIM (2G+2G).
- Memory Card Slot Type:- Dedicated Slot, Primary Camera:- 1.3MP with Mega Flash.
- SIM Size:- Full Size SIM, Supported Languages:- 24 Indian Languages Support, SIM Type:- Dual Sim.
- 1200 mAH lithium-ion battery
Trio T6* (Red)
MRP: Rs 899
Key Specs
- 2.4 Inch Display
- Digital camera | Bluetooth
- Music play / Video play with 2030 speaker
- Wireless FM Radio | 1000 mAh Battery
- Bluetooth & Facebook
Aqua J3 (Yellow)
MRP: Rs 649
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch MEGA Screen, Dual SIM (GSM+GSM), Wireless FM Radio, Music and Video Player
- Bluetooth and Expandable Memory, 1 year manufacturer warranty
- Auto Call Recording, Speed Dial, FM Recording, Mobile Tracker, Internet & Multi Language Support
- 1000 mAh Powerful Battery
Zen Power 101 X60 (Black & Red)
MRP: Rs 999
Key Specs
- 20 KB ROM | Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 4.57 cm (1.8 inch) Display
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 2400 mAh Battery
I Kall K19 New (Red)
MRP: Rs 611
Key Specs
- 32 MB RAM | 64 MB ROM |
- 4.57 cm (1.8 inch) Display
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 800 mAh Battery
Fox Bolt FX241 (Gold)
MRP: Rs 899
Key Specs
- 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM | Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 6.1 cm (2.4 inch) Display
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1800 mAh Battery
Inovu A1i (Orange)
MRP: Rs 699
Key Specs
- 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM |
- 4.5 cm (1.77 inch) Display
- 0.08MP Rear Camera
- 800 mAh Battery