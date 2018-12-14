Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor under Rs. 5,000

Nothing could be better, if you have fingerprint sensors on devices under a price of just Rs. 5,000. This prime feature increases the importance of these low-end smartphones. Subsequently, it's a boon to a huge section of users who are compatible with lesser priced handsets. In addition, you can also have few other decent features which will let you have an user-friendly experience.

In our list below, you can have the Zen Cinemax Prime which offers multi functional fingerprint sensor. You can do app lock, answer call & play/pause music much conveniently with the use of this sensor.

The Intex Indie 15, an another device not only comes with fingerprint sensor but also comes with swiftkey app, that features 180 languages to choose from, auto-correct and sentence suggestions, interactive suggestions with customizable look. The Itel A44 too houses multi-feature fingerprint sensor and comes with smart key feature for bike mode.

Likewise, there are several other budget friendly devices that too have so many decent and unique attributes to offer.

Zen Cinemax Prime Price: Rs 4,675

Key Specs 5.45-inch capacitive touchscreen with 480 x 960 pixels resolution

8 MPMP primary camera and 5 MP front facing camera

7.0 operating system with 1.3 GHz spreadtrum 9832 processor

1 GB RAM

16 internal memory

expandable up to 32 GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+3G)

GPS

8MP+5MP

Smart Gestures

2800mAh battery Intex Indie 15 Price: Rs 4,999

Key Specs

Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with HDR, Panorama, Face beauty, GPS location, Face detection, Continuous shot | 5 MP front camera

Display: 13.5 centimeters (5.2-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1280x720 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB | Dual micro SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.3GHz 64 bit Chipset MTK6737 quad core processor

Battery: 2800 mAH lithium ion battery Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus Price: Rs 4,849

Key Specs

8MP primary camera with auto focus, LED flash, beauty video mode, slo-mo, panorama, water mark, time lapse, pro mode, QR code scanner,slow motion, front- face beauty, face detection, beauty video, time lapse, photo filters and 5MP front facing camera

12.7 centimeters (5-inch) HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.3GHz SC9832 quad core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2000mAH lithium-polymer battery Panasonic P100 Price: Rs 4,599

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB /2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2200mAh battery Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Price: Rs 4,500

Key Specs

12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

2300 Battery Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 Price: Rs 4,869

Key Specs

12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2800 Battery Karbonn K9 Smart Grand Price: Rs 5,290

Key Specs

13.21 cm (5.2 inch) Display

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

2300 Battery