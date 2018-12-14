ENGLISH

Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor under Rs. 5,000

    Nothing could be better, if you have fingerprint sensors on devices under a price of just Rs. 5,000. This prime feature increases the importance of these low-end smartphones. Subsequently, it's a boon to a huge section of users who are compatible with lesser priced handsets. In addition, you can also have few other decent features which will let you have an user-friendly experience.

    Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor under Rs. 5,000

     

    In our list below, you can have the Zen Cinemax Prime which offers multi functional fingerprint sensor. You can do app lock, answer call & play/pause music much conveniently with the use of this sensor.

    The Intex Indie 15, an another device not only comes with fingerprint sensor but also comes with swiftkey app, that features 180 languages to choose from, auto-correct and sentence suggestions, interactive suggestions with customizable look. The Itel A44 too houses multi-feature fingerprint sensor and comes with smart key feature for bike mode.

    Likewise, there are several other budget friendly devices that too have so many decent and unique attributes to offer.

    Zen Cinemax Prime

    Price: Rs 4,675
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch capacitive touchscreen with 480 x 960 pixels resolution
    • 8 MPMP primary camera and 5 MP front facing camera
    • 7.0 operating system with 1.3 GHz spreadtrum 9832 processor
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 16 internal memory
    • expandable up to 32 GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+3G)
    • GPS
    • 8MP+5MP
    • Smart Gestures
    • 2800mAh battery

    Intex Indie 15

    Price: Rs 4,999
    Key Specs

    • Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with HDR, Panorama, Face beauty, GPS location, Face detection, Continuous shot | 5 MP front camera
    • Display: 13.5 centimeters (5.2-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1280x720 pixels
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB | Dual micro SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • Operating System and Processor: Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.3GHz 64 bit Chipset MTK6737 quad core processor
    • Battery: 2800 mAH lithium ion battery

    Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus

    Price: Rs 4,849
    Key Specs

    • 8MP primary camera with auto focus, LED flash, beauty video mode, slo-mo, panorama, water mark, time lapse, pro mode, QR code scanner,slow motion, front- face beauty, face detection, beauty video, time lapse, photo filters and 5MP front facing camera
    • 12.7 centimeters (5-inch) HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
    • Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.3GHz SC9832 quad core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 2000mAH lithium-polymer battery

    Panasonic P100

    Price: Rs 4,599
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB /2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2200mAh battery

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

    Price: Rs 4,500
    Key Specs

    • 12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 2300 Battery

    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1

    Price: Rs 4,869
    Key Specs

    • 12.7 cm (5 inch) HD Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 2800 Battery

    Karbonn K9 Smart Grand

    Price: Rs 5,290
    Key Specs

    • 13.21 cm (5.2 inch) Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 8 GB ROM
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 2300 Battery

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
