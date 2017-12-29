Flagship smartphones that launched in 2017

The 2017 was undoubtedly the year of flagship smartphones. It gave this world some of the best mobile devices that changed the way we interact with technology.
We saw some crazy designs, capable mono and dual-lens camera setups, mighty 8GB RAM handsets, AR/VR enabled products and what not.
The 2017 showed the world what can be done with smartphones that were once a mere communicating devices.
That said, today we are going to give you a list of the best flagship smartphones that made 2017 a flagship year.
Apple iPhone X
Buy At Price of Rs 89,000
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 12 hours internet use, up to 21 hours talk time
OnePlus 5T
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
BlackBerry Keyone
Buy At Price of Rs 39,350
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 58,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Google Pixel 2
Buy At Price of Rs 48,299
Key Features
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
OnePlus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 33,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy At Price of Rs 67,999
Key Features
- 6 inch QHD+ POLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.3MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3520mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 256GB
Buy At Price of Rs 35,999
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
LG V30 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 31,979
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor (2×2.15 GHz Kryo and 2×1.6 GHz Kryo) with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 53,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8
Buy At Price of Rs 54,990
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 56,599
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
HTC U11 Plus
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ1
Buy At Price of Rs 44,025
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 lens, Predictive capture, 5-axis stabilization, 4K video recording, 960fps slow-motion video
- 13MP front-facing camera with 1/3″ Exmor RS sensor, 22mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 1080p video recording
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 37,750
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos LCD Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 19MP Rear Motion Eye Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP65/68
- 2900 MAh Battery
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Meizu Pro 7 Plus
- 5.7 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2.6GHz Deca-Core Helio X30 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP Primary Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.2
- -Fingerprint
- 3500mAh Battery