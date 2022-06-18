ENGLISH

    Best High-End Smartphones Gift Ideas For Fathers Day 2022: iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 10 And More

    Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, and Realme offers high-end smartphones in India. In this story, we have listed some of the best high-end smartphones that you can gift to your dad on Father's Day 2022.

     
    Best High-End Smartphones Gift Ideas For Fathers Day 2022

    Our list of high-end smartphones includes devices like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more. Check out our complete list of high-end smartphones that are worth gifting to your father.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Price: Rs 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
    • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,29,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
    • Li-Ion 4352 mAh Built-in rechargeable battery
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Price: Rs. 44,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OnePlus 10R

    OnePlus 10R

    Price: Rs. 38,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 950 nits peak brightness
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
    • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
    Google Pixel 6 Pro

    Google Pixel 6 Pro

    Price: Rs. 64,799
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display
    • Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 50MP + 12MP + 48MP Rear Camera
    • 11MP front camera
    • USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, 3 microphones
    • 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 62,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
    • 50MP rear camera + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
    iQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB

    iQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) / 4,580 mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo X80 5G 256GB

    Vivo X80 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 33,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
    • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Vivo X80 Pro 5G

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 79,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
    • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB 7/ 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB

    Realme GT Neo 3 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 42,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
    • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme GT 2 5G 256GB

    Realme GT 2 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 34,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB

    Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 57,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OnePlus 10 Pro

    OnePlus 10 Pro

    Price: Rs. 71,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED Screen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

