Best High Performance smartphones To Buy Under Rs 10,000

You can pick the Realme 5i from the list that is powered by the 11nm octa-core Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC, clocked up to 2GHz. The SoC also offers 20% improved graphics performance, allowing you to game smoothly. Motorola One Action is another device you would love to have.

Its octa-core processor which offers powerful and seamless performance is AI-based, allowing you to take the best images.

Apart from these two smartphones, you can look for a few more on the list.

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs



6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 8MP +2MP quad-LED flash Rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix S5 Lite

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5

16MP rear camera + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

MRP: Rs. 6,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP +2MP Rera camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 10W charging

Vivo U10 64GB

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera for portrait with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

