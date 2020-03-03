Just In
Best High Performance smartphones To Buy Under Rs 10,000
Smartphones mentioned below are some of the best fast performing devices, that are priced under Rs. 10,000. The facts that make these handsets are faster are-- they are equipped with big RAM and powerful processor, which look ideal at their given price points.
You can pick the Realme 5i from the list that is powered by the 11nm octa-core Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC, clocked up to 2GHz. The SoC also offers 20% improved graphics performance, allowing you to game smoothly. Motorola One Action is another device you would love to have.
Its octa-core processor which offers powerful and seamless performance is AI-based, allowing you to take the best images.
Apart from these two smartphones, you can look for a few more on the list.
Realme 5i
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP +2MP quad-LED flash Rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix S5 Lite
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810
MRP: Rs. 6,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Tecno Camon 12 Air
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP +2MP Rera camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 10W charging
Vivo U10 64GB
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera for portrait with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Realme 5s
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
