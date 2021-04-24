Just In
Best Mid-Range Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Chipset
Modern smartphones are available in a diverse price range, starting from budget, affordable ones to premium, flagship units. At the same time, we also have mid-range smartphones, which have a huge demand in India. These mid-range smartphones infuse several premium features but come at a slightly affordable price, at least when compared to the premium units.
We have made a list of some of the best mid-range smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.
OnePlus 9R
The OnePlus 9R comes as a classic example as one of the best mid-range smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It has got premium cameras and offers up to 8GB RAM. Plus, it is game-centric and has dedicated cooling technology and gaming buttons, making it one of the best mid-range gaming phones as well.
Mi 11X
Xiaomi is a well-known brand, especially for its mid-range smartphones. The latest example is the Mi 11X smartphone, which packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Mi 11X packs a 48MP triple-camera setup and a massive battery, which further makes it one of the best mid-range smartphones.
Vivo X60
One can't miss out on Vivo smartphones when talking about mid-rangers. The Vivo X60 is another example of the best mid-range smartphone drawing power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It offers a unique camera performance and a stylish design, making it among the best mid-range smartphones in India.
Vivo X60+
Joining the list is the Vivo X60+, which has made an impressive entry in the Indian market. The Vivo X60+ is among the best mid-range smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It offers better camera functionality and even packs a bigger battery when compared to the Vivo X60, which makes it a good buy in India.
