New technologies that set trend in 2018

4 Rear camera smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world's first device to sport quad rear camera module. It comes with 24MP+10MP+8MP+5MP quad-lens rear camera. Such camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using. These cameras are also backed by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software.

Triple Camera

There are couple of device which sport triple rear camera setup. The LG V40 ThinQ is the one which features a unique triple main camera setup with a 78-degree standard, a 45-degree telephoto zoom, and a 107 degree super wide-angle lens.

Its uniqueness is that one can capture an image in all the three modes with a click. The Huawei P20 Pro also comes equipped with a triple rear camera configuration which is regarded as the world's first Leica Triple Camera which pushes the boundaries of creative mobile photography.

In Fingerprint sensor

There are some devices which incorporate this kind of sensor. In-display fingerprint scanners differ from typical rear fingerprint scanners as they're placed under the smartphone display instead of somewhere on the phone's chassis. This new feature increases fingerprint image accuracy by 50% which allows you to unlock a device within seconds.

Notch Screen

There are many pros of notch display which are- it offers an ability to retain the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps. Some devices come with teardrop notches which offer more screen spaces to fit more icons on the top left and right of the displays.

10GB RAM Smartphone

With 10GB RAM, you can conveniently play most modern games. Also, with more RAM you can run more programs at the same time and your device will be much faster. Oppo Find X is the world's first device to have this massive configuration.

512GB Internal Memory

With such external memory, you can store as much data as you want. Such space also relieves to an internal storage, which on being emptied can be used by the users to install several important apps. Hence, you can use internal storage only for the apps and rest data can be migrated to external memory card.

Android Pie 9

Android 9 includes features like Gesture Navigation, which removes the recent apps overview button and replaces the original home button with a pill that can slide up to show recent apps or slide right to quickly switch between apps, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you.

It comes with App Actions and slices API- the former API allows apps to show predictive actions while the latter allows apps to show a part ("slice") of their UI inside of another app. The OS also comes with few more important features.

iOS 12

iOS 12 is the twelfth major release of the iOS mobile operating system developed by Apple Inc. It is similar in aesthetics to iOS 11 but comes with several performance and battery life improvements and security updates, in addition to added functionalities within some apps. With this OS, your device is prone to much faster operation than iOS 11.

Hidden Selfie Camera

There are few devices which sport hidden selfie camera. The Oppo Find X is one such to have this specification. The hidden camera works only when a camera app is launched, the Find X uses a tiny motorized system to slide the 25-megapixel selfie camera out.

Sliding front camera

This slider front camera remains closed most of the time, which has the fun side effect of protecting the front and rear camera lenses from scratches. The slider opens only when you open the camera app. Interestingly, the slider front camera opens in about a half-second.

Camera with Variable approach

The camera with variable approach technology comes with two purposes. There are several devices like Oppo R17 pro, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ etc. which has a single camera sensor with variable aperture from an f/1.5 to f/2.4. In the normal lighting condition, these smartphones use f/2.4 aperture to capture images with a lot of details. In the low-light conditions, the camera lens open to an f/1.5 aperture, which lets in more light to capture details even in low-light conditions. Basically, a camera with variable aperture works like a DSLR lens to switch between different conditions to get the best photo possible. With such evolved technology, photography becomes a lot more convenient task.

Smartphone with reversible charge

The new Type C connector is reversible and can be connected any side up making it easy to connect the phone to the charger. Some phones with this connector support fast charging, making your handsets replenished up to a considerate level in quick time.

This reversible accessory is the newest connector which makes its way to smartphones and laptops. This connector is recently being adopted by Google to its next models namely Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P. There are still some other OEMs which too come with this spec.