Best notch screen smartphones launched in 2018 under Rs. 20,000

Nowadays, users prefer to have smartphones which feature notched display screens. The trend has been into habit after iPhone X was launched. Following its footprint, some makers have been blatantly copying the design.

Some manufactured devices are coming with their own design as of a teardrop notched screens. It is likely to see few upcoming devices might come with more upgraded designs. As of now, we have mentioned some notched screen devices below that are priced under Rs. 20,000. They are grouped together to be considered as best feature packed devices of 2018.

There are few pros of notched screen. It offers an improvement in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display, by enhancing the display section. With teardrop(dewdrop) notch there is a further increase in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display. It also makes best use of left over space.

While there are some cons as well. There are some devices whose apps are still not compatible with notched displays. Hence, there are some cut through the content of the apps in due course of representing a notch. Besides, some OEMs still are not compatible with notch design because it's quite difficult for the apps to understand this feature.