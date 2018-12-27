Best Notch Screen Smartphones that Launched in 2018 under Rs 15,000

The notched screen phones are the ones which have been greatly admiring users in terms of attractive looks. This is one of the prime reason that smartphone sales have been increasing drastically, though we are likely to see more newer concepts in the future as well. As for now, you can avail some of the best notched screen devices that have been launched so far in 2018. Moreover, these phones fall under a price range of Rs. 15,000.

The key feature of a notch screen is that it offers the optimal solution for increasing screen area without compromising on the critical hardware at the top, such as the front camera, receiver speaker, RGB sensor and LED indicator.

The notch display is a utility feature which saves the unused space in screen, that means you can get bigger display in the same sized phone with notch. With the notch new innovations are happening in the industry such as use of display as a speaker, "read: screen sound-casting, piezoelectric speaker, " a battery friendly option, under display fingerprint scanner etc.

There are some disadvantages as well. The notch covers the camera lenses and hand gesture sensors and the speaker. Still there are few OEMs like Google phones, Samsung and Sony which still haven't acknowledge this design due to some issues. According to the manufacturers, apps don't understand the notches, and everyone is changing the layout in different ways.