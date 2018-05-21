OnePlus 6 Accessories to buy in India with: Upto 20% discount on price

OnePlus 6 Flip Cover

Priced at Rs. 1,290, this one is an iconic and lightweight flip cover for the smartphone. With the Flip to Wake feature, you can access the device via Face Unlock just by flipping the case. It will lock the device once the case is closed.

OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case

This protective case is also priced at Rs. 1,290. It comes in a vibrant red color and flaunts a radical style.

OnePlus 6 Protective Case (karbon and sandstone)

The protective case is priced at Rs. 1,490. It offers a reliable protection without increasing the bulk. This one comes in Karbon and Sandstone textures.

OnePlus 6 Bumper Case

This case offers an all-around protection and shock-resistance to the smartphone. The lightweight and slim case is priced at Rs. 1,490.

OnePlus 6 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The 3D tempered glass screen protector is priced at Rs. 990 and is touted to offer an edge-to-edge protection to the front panel. It is smudge-free and reduces the fingerprint marks.

OnePlus 6 Prime Bundle

Priced at Rs. 5,080, this bundles includes the Bumper Case, 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector, OnePlus Bullets (V2) headphones, OnePlus Dash Charge Power Adapter and OnePlus Dash Charge Type-C Cable.

OnePlus 6 Ultimate Bundle

This bundles comes with the bumper case, 3D tempered glass screen protector and Bullets V2 headphones and is priced at Rs. 3,311.

OnePlus 6 Total Protection Bundle

The protective case and 3D tempered glass screen protector will be given in this one and is priced at Rs. 2,356.

OnePlus 6 3D Rhythm Bundle

This bundle comes with the Bullets V2 headphones and the 3D tempered glass screen protector for a pricing of Rs. 2,079.

OnePlus 6 Dual Protection Bundle

Priced at Rs. 2,641, this bundle for the OnePlus 6 includes the protective case and the silicone case or the flip cover.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless

OnePlus 6 was announced along with the Bullets Wireless headphones. This pair of headphones is priced at Rs. 3,999.

70% off on OnePlus 6 Front Tempered Glass Screen Protector 5D Full

MRP Price: Rs 999

Discounts Price: 299

PERFECT COMPATIBILITY: An excellent fit for the OnePlus 6 . All cutouts and buttons are precisely designed to access all your device's features.

SLEEK AND SLIM - Built from durable material while offering a sleek design, never worry about unnecessary bulk. With this ultra thin design your phone will remain light weight.

EASY TO INSTALL AND REMOVE: Feels great in hand. Protects your Mobile Phone from scratches, finger prints and dumps.

SHOCK PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Bumpers with Anti-Shock Cushion Technology for protection against small and accidental drops.

OnePlus 6 Transparent Cover TPU Soft Gel Rubber Cover

MRP Price: Rs 999

Discounts Price: Rs 299

Key Specs



Made with PC and TPU. Slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back, UV resistance and anti-yellow

Made from high quality soft silicone rubber gel material.

Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

Raised bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Advanced shock absorption technology: air cushioned 4 corners

Easy snap on/off installation

One Plus 6 Front Tempered Glass Screen Protector 5D Full Coverage

MRP Price: Rs 999

Discount Price: Rs 499

Key Specs

