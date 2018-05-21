OnePlus 6 Accessories to buy in India with: Upto 20% discount on price

Related Articles
OnePlus 6 sale has debuted in India for the Prime members on Amazon. All interested buyers can get hold of the smartphone from Amazon as well as Croma stores in the country starting from May 22.
The company launched the Bullets Wireless headphones with the smartphone. In addition to this accessory, there are many others such as protective cases and covers for the OnePlus 6.
Take a look at these Oneplus 6 accessories from the list below. You can buy them to get a better user experience.
OnePlus 6 Flip Cover
Priced at Rs. 1,290, this one is an iconic and lightweight flip cover for the smartphone. With the Flip to Wake feature, you can access the device via Face Unlock just by flipping the case. It will lock the device once the case is closed.
OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case
This protective case is also priced at Rs. 1,290. It comes in a vibrant red color and flaunts a radical style.
OnePlus 6 Protective Case (karbon and sandstone)
The protective case is priced at Rs. 1,490. It offers a reliable protection without increasing the bulk. This one comes in Karbon and Sandstone textures.
OnePlus 6 Bumper Case
This case offers an all-around protection and shock-resistance to the smartphone. The lightweight and slim case is priced at Rs. 1,490.
OnePlus 6 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The 3D tempered glass screen protector is priced at Rs. 990 and is touted to offer an edge-to-edge protection to the front panel. It is smudge-free and reduces the fingerprint marks.
OnePlus 6 Prime Bundle
Priced at Rs. 5,080, this bundles includes the Bumper Case, 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector, OnePlus Bullets (V2) headphones, OnePlus Dash Charge Power Adapter and OnePlus Dash Charge Type-C Cable.
OnePlus 6 Ultimate Bundle
This bundles comes with the bumper case, 3D tempered glass screen protector and Bullets V2 headphones and is priced at Rs. 3,311.
OnePlus 6 Total Protection Bundle
The protective case and 3D tempered glass screen protector will be given in this one and is priced at Rs. 2,356.
OnePlus 6 3D Rhythm Bundle
This bundle comes with the Bullets V2 headphones and the 3D tempered glass screen protector for a pricing of Rs. 2,079.
OnePlus 6 Dual Protection Bundle
Priced at Rs. 2,641, this bundle for the OnePlus 6 includes the protective case and the silicone case or the flip cover.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless
OnePlus 6 was announced along with the Bullets Wireless headphones. This pair of headphones is priced at Rs. 3,999.
70% off on OnePlus 6 Front Tempered Glass Screen Protector 5D Full
- PERFECT COMPATIBILITY: An excellent fit for the OnePlus 6 . All cutouts and buttons are precisely designed to access all your device's features.
- SLEEK AND SLIM - Built from durable material while offering a sleek design, never worry about unnecessary bulk. With this ultra thin design your phone will remain light weight.
- EASY TO INSTALL AND REMOVE: Feels great in hand. Protects your Mobile Phone from scratches, finger prints and dumps.
- SHOCK PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Bumpers with Anti-Shock Cushion Technology for protection against small and accidental drops.
OnePlus 6 Transparent Cover TPU Soft Gel Rubber Cover
MRP Price: Rs 999
Discounts Price: Rs 299
Key Specs
- Made with PC and TPU. Slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back, UV resistance and anti-yellow
- Made from high quality soft silicone rubber gel material.
- Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports
- Raised bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Advanced shock absorption technology: air cushioned 4 corners
- Easy snap on/off installation
One Plus 6 Front Tempered Glass Screen Protector 5D Full Coverage
MRP Price: Rs 999
Discount Price: Rs 499
Key Specs
- 5D Full FrameFull coverage:The screen protector can full cover the whole screen, edge to edge, will provide the best full protection for your Phone
- 9H Surface Hardness:With 9H hardness, the tempered glass can protect your phone screen from every day usage, anti-scratch can let the screen protector more durable
- Anti-Fingerprint:Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layer, the glass protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints and keep your phone screen pristine all day long
- Easy installation:Bubble-free installation, only take seconds; True touch sensitivity; 0.3mm thickness
- High transparency and high reactivity: Our screen protector is fully polished and offers 99.99% high definition and touch screen accuracy on the display