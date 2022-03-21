Best Phones With 256GB Internal Storage Under Rs. 30,000 Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nowadays, some mid-range devices from brands like OnePlus and Realme skip micoSD slot. Instead, they are offering higher internal storage capacity. Besides, the presence of a microSD card reduces performance of the phone. So, it's better to go with a phone with higher internal memory.

In the Indian market, one can easily get a phone with 256GB or 128GB internal storage under Rs. 30,000 segment. Here we have listed some of the best devices with 256GB storage from brands like Realme, Redmi, and OnePlus that are available under Rs. 30,000 in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi recently launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G which is available up to 256GB onboard storage and up to 8GB RAM. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will cost Rs. 24,999. Besides, it also allows you to expand the storage up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD slot.

In terms of features, the Note 11 Pro+ has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs the Snapdragon 695 processor. Other aspects include 108MP triple cameras, 67W fast charging, Android 11 OS, and so on.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched last month in India which is successor the Nord 2. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Nord CE 2 5G is available at Rs. 24,999. This is one of the Nord devices which support storage expansion. Further, the device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phonefeatures a triple-camera setup with a 64MP OmniVision primary sensor. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 5G support. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. All in all, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can be a good pick for its asking price.

Oppo Reno7 5G

The Oppo Reno7 5G is another device which is offering 256GB internal storage under Rs. 30,000. The handset is selling at Rs. 28,990 for 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. It does not support any storage expansion. However, you get a premium design along with decent features. It includes the Dimensity 900 SoC, 64MP triple cameras, and a 90Hz AMOLED panel.

Poco F3 GT 5G

The Poco F3 GT is yet another powerful mid-range device that is selling with up to 256GB internal storage option. However, the 8GB + 256GB model of the Poco retails for Rs. 30,999. During the festive sales, it was selling at Rs. 28,999. In terms of features, you get the Dimensity 1200 processor, 67W fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, and IP53 rating.

Realme X7 Max 5G

The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched last year in India. Along with 256GB internal storage, you can get 12GB RAM model under Rs. 30,000. The 12GB + 256GB model of the Realme X7 Max 5G will cost you Rs. 29,99. The device also offers high-end features like 120Hz display, 3D stainless steel vapor cooling system, and a 64MP triple camera system.

