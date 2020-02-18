Just In
Best Popup Selfie Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Pop-up selfie camera phones no longer come at only premium price tags. These motorized sensor-based handsets are also available at price under Rs. 15,000. As many as four devices have been mentioned below on the list.
In terms of orientation, these phones carry side-mounted pop-up camera on top. With such sensors, your phone will provide a truly bezel-less display. The sensor immediately responds to drop-down mechanism, preventing your phone from damage.
The pop-up lens feature an anti-dust mechanism, which stops the screen from the accumulation of dust and dirt. Due to which, you get clearer images and videos with the best autofocus result.
Honor 9X
The handset sports a 16MP pop-up camera. The sensor is fitted at the side away from the central position. With some camera features, your handset will offer the best selfies.
Vivo V15
The smartphone comes with a 32MP front camera with a pop-up orientation. With features like face beauty and portrait bokeh-- the phone captures the best shots.
Realme X
The smartphone's pop-up camera comes with an advanced pulse motor that in just 0.74 seconds pop up for 200,000 times which is equivalent to 50 pop-ups each day for 10 years. Other than that, your selfies will urn out to be the best with the AI-based 16MP front camera.
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
This is another device in the list that is fitted with a pop-up camera. With the camera, you can capture amazing 3D Portrait shots.
