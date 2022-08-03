Just In
- 13 min ago Croma Back To School: Special Discounts On List Of Best Laptops
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Live Images, Press Renders Leaked; Launch Set For August 4
- 3 hrs ago OnePlus 10T With 150W SuperVOOC, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India
- 4 hrs ago OnePlus 10T First Impressions: Worthy Alternative To The OnePlus 10 Pro?
Don't Miss
- Education JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in ; Challenge Answer Key Here
- Sports CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh clinches bronze to take India’s medals tally to 17 in Birmingham
- News NASA captures brilliant solar flare erupting from the sun
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Shares How He Preps For KBC; Says His 'Never Again' Post Had Nothing To Do With The Show
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Tata Group Stock For Target Price Of Rs 516: Sharekhan
- Travel Mirabai Chanu's Village Attractions, Things to Do, How to Reach, Best Time to Visit
- Automobiles 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition Lineup Launched - R15M, MT-15, Aerox 155 & RayZR 125
- Lifestyle 8 Hair Care Ingredients You Can Find In Your Kitchen
Best Premium 5G Smartphones Launched Recently To Buy In India
5G smartphones are the rage in the market right now. The demand for these devices has increased multifold, as the 5G testing has already kicked off in the country. 5G smartphones aren't necessarily expensive and come at all price points. In this article, we have listed out the best premium 5G smartphones that were launched recently in the Indian market.
We have also shared the detailed specifications which will help you make the right purchase decision. The list includes the likes of Nothing Phone (1), iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10R, Google Pixel 6A, Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, and many more. So if you are someone looking for a 5G smartphone, you have come to the right place.
iQoo 9T
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 35,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G
- n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus 10R
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh / 4,880mAh battery
- 4,500mAh / 4,400mAh battery
OnePlus 10 Pro
Price: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Google Pixel 6A
Price: Rs. 43,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 4,410 mAh battery
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 45,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G
- 4,500 mAh battery
Vivo X80 5G
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch Display
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Vivo X80 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 82,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh battery
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
Price: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086