Best Premium 5G Smartphones Launched Recently To Buy In India

5G smartphones are the rage in the market right now. The demand for these devices has increased multifold, as the 5G testing has already kicked off in the country. 5G smartphones aren't necessarily expensive and come at all price points. In this article, we have listed out the best premium 5G smartphones that were launched recently in the Indian market.

We have also shared the detailed specifications which will help you make the right purchase decision. The list includes the likes of Nothing Phone (1), iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10R, Google Pixel 6A, Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, and many more. So if you are someone looking for a 5G smartphone, you have come to the right place.

iQoo 9T Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G

n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh / 4,880mAh battery

4,500mAh / 4,400mAh battery OnePlus 10 Pro Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Google Pixel 6A Price: Rs. 43,999

Key Specs 6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

4,410 mAh battery OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G

4,500 mAh battery Vivo X80 5G Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch Display

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 82,990

Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh battery Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery

