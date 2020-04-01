Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones Running Android 10 Right Now

Notably, OnePlus is one of the best premium smartphone brands in India that has enjoyed success due to its affordable pricing. These smartphones are quite successful and we are expecting the next-generation models in the OnePlus 8 series to be released on April 14.

In addition to OnePlus, there are high-end and premium offerings from Samsung, Apple, LG, etc. that also sell quite well.

Having said that, if you want to get your hands on a premium smartphone right now, there we list some of them running Android 10, which is the latest iteration of the OS. Do keep in mind that the Android 10 will be topped with the company's respective custom skin.

Vivo iQOO 3

The Vivo iQOO 3 that has been launched in late February include a 6.44-inch bezel-less display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 4400mAh battery, 256GB of storage space and more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 4500mah battery along with support for 25W fast charging.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T arrives with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, up to 256GB storage space, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 10, and a 3300mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro bestows a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 256GB storage space, triple cameras at the rear and a 4080mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra makes use of an Exynos 990 SoC paired with 12GB RAM, triple cameras at the rear with a whopping 108MP primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite adorns a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, stylus support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an Exynos 9810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a flagship Exynos 990 SoC, triple cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 adorns a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC teamed up with 128GB storage space, triple cameras at the rear with a 64MP main sensor and a 4000mAh battery.