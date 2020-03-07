Top Realme Smartphones With Five Cameras To Buy In India

We have made sure that anyone with almost any budget can buy a smartphone with five cameras, the includes the entry-level models like the Realme 5i and the list also includes some high-end models like the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Realme 5i is one of the most affordable five-camera smartphones from the company with a 12MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Besides, the device has an 8MP selfie camera.

With a price tag of Rs. 8,999, the Redmi 5i is definitely the go-to phone model for those who want an affordable five-camera smartphone. The Realme 6 is the latest five-camera smartphone from the company with a massive 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the smartphone offers a 16MP camera and the price starts Rs. 12,999.

The Realme 5s is a great five-camera smartphone that offers slightly better hardware compared to the Realme 5i. The Realme 5s comes with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 13MP selfie camera. The Realme 5s costs less than Rs. 10,000 and is definitely one of the most affordable 48MP camera smartphones in the market.

The Realme XT is an upper mid-range five-camera smartphone from the company with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP selfie camera. The device does offer an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and retails for Rs. 14,999.The Realme 5 Pro is also a great smartphone, especially at Rs. 13,999. The device has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera. Depending on your budget, one can opt for any one of these five-camera smartphones.

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme X2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 29,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme XT

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Realme X2

MRP: Rs. 16,999

