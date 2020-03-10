Just In
Best Samsung 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India
Samsung is one of the well-established tech companies with a diverse product portfolio including smartphones, wearables, accessories, home IoT, entertainment units, and more. Samsung is one of the popular smartphone brands in India and offers a wide range of units like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy A71, and so on.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra and are some of the premium 8GB smartphones to buy in India right now. The Galaxy Z Flip, as the name suggests is a foldable phone with a clamshell design and ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series are all available with an 8GB RAM option and pack features like 8K video shooting and 5G support. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra additionally has a 108MP camera and 100X zooming capabilities.
Apart from these premium Samsung devices, there are other popular 8GB RAM smartphones from the company. The Samsung Galaxy A71 features an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option for Rs. 29,999.
It also packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 4,000mAh battery, making it one of the go-to choices for the best Samsung smartphone with 8GB RAM.
Samsung also has other offerings for 8GB smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung also offers an 8GB RAM variant in the Galaxy Note 10 series including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 Lite. Both the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 series feature 8GB RAM with 128GB storage options.
These Samsung series feature triple camera setup and is powered by the in-house Exynos 9820 Octa processors. Massive batteries and AMOLED displays on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series are favorable for those looking for a Samsung smartphone with 8GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy A71
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- 12MP (primary wide-angle) + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP f/2.4
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 62,990
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
MRP: Rs. 54,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
MRP: Rs. 85,590
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20
MRP: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Ultra Wide sensor
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
