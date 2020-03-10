Best Samsung 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra and are some of the premium 8GB smartphones to buy in India right now. The Galaxy Z Flip, as the name suggests is a foldable phone with a clamshell design and ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series are all available with an 8GB RAM option and pack features like 8K video shooting and 5G support. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra additionally has a 108MP camera and 100X zooming capabilities.

Apart from these premium Samsung devices, there are other popular 8GB RAM smartphones from the company. The Samsung Galaxy A71 features an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option for Rs. 29,999.

It also packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 4,000mAh battery, making it one of the go-to choices for the best Samsung smartphone with 8GB RAM.

Samsung also has other offerings for 8GB smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung also offers an 8GB RAM variant in the Galaxy Note 10 series including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 Lite. Both the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 series feature 8GB RAM with 128GB storage options.

These Samsung series feature triple camera setup and is powered by the in-house Exynos 9820 Octa processors. Massive batteries and AMOLED displays on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series are favorable for those looking for a Samsung smartphone with 8GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A71

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

12MP (primary wide-angle) + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP f/2.4

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 62,990

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10

MRP: Rs. 54,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

MRP: Rs. 85,590

Key Specs



6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs



6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

MRP: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs



6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

