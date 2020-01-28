Best Samsung Smartphones With 4000mAh Battery In India Right Now

Below, a list has been added that comprises some best 4000mAh battery phones. These batteries are enough to let you go on talks with friends and relatives for as many as 48 hours if you are not indulged in other multitasking activities.

Some of these also feature fast charging technology, that will be refueling your back to more than the considerate level in just fifteen minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

It supports a 6000mAh battery backup. It supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port, which makes it a great device that can last for a complete day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 4000mAh battery, making you reliable for your longer extensive operations.

Samsung Galaxy M30

It packs a massive 5000mAh battery, which stores enough energy to keep your device last for a full one day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The handset ships with a 5000mAh battery and it supports a USB Type-C port which comes with fast charging technology. Your device will get charged in minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery backup. It also features 25W quick charging technology via Type-C port that is responsible for charging your device in a few minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A50

It features 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The fast charging can be done using Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a massive 4500mAh battery. Its battery's cutting-edge intelligence adjusts to your mobile usage habits, so that you easily last for a full day.

Samsung Galaxy A70

It is boarded with 4500mAh battery. The phone's such a bigger battery ensures that you can watch all the movies and videos on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The handset sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

It features 4100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It comes with features like wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. With wireless PowerShare feature, the device shares its power with other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

It packs 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Its battery once charged will offer you a day in just 30 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

It is boarded with 4500mAh battery. The phone's such a bigger battery ensures that you can watch all the movies and videos on a single charge. Its battery comes with 25W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The smartphone is backed with a non-removable Li-Polymer 4000 mah battery, with quick charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A30

The handset supports a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The battery is so enough that you can stream videos and games for hours.