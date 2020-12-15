Best Selling Mobile Phones On Amazon India In 2020

Despite the uncertain times caused by the pandemic, there were many smartphone launches across price points. All smartphone brands launched a slew of devices with advanced features that users will look out for. Eventually, if you are looking forward to upgrade your mobile phone, then you can choose any of these bestsellers from Amazon India in 2020.

OnePlus Nord 5G

OnePlus Nord 5G flaunts 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G based on the 7nm processor teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

Running Android 10 topped with OxygenOS 10.5, the OnePlus Nord 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro sensor. The other goodies of the device include a dual selfie camera sensor with a 32MP selfie camera sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The other goodies include 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime is fitted with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC based on the 8nm processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB.

The Redmi 9 Prime boots Android 10 topped with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. It flaunts a quad-camera setup with 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The other aspects of the Redmi smartphone have an 8MP selfie camera, 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a P2i splash resistant coating.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space with up to 512GB of expandable storage space. Running Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens and a 32MP selfie camera sensor, standard connectivity aspects and a 6000mAh battery with 15W charging.

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD Dot Drop display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The hardware aspects include a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC along with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with a dedicated storage space with up to 512GB storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi 9A features a 13MP single rear camera sensor with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera sensor with face unlock. The device comes with a splash proof P2i coating, standard connectivity aspects, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging space.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual adorns a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space with support for up to 512GB additional storage space.

At its rear, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It has an 8MP selfie camera and a splash resistant P2i coating, standard connectivity aspects. A 5000mAh battery with a 18W fast charging support fuels the Redmi 8A Dual.

Nokia 105

Nokia 105 is the only feature phone in the list of best selling mobile phones on Amazon India. It sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA color display with a resolution of 160x120 pixels. It has 4MB of RAM and 4MB of ROM and runs Nokia Series 30+ OS. The phone has a torchlight and it comes with six pre-loaded Gameloft games. Lastly, it is backed by an 800mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14.4 hours of talk time and 18.2 days of standby.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro arrives with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB ROM and Android 10 topped with MIUI 11. The quad-camera module at its rear comes with a 48MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera sensor is at the front. The other notable aspects of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include P2i splash proof coating and a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01 bestows a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, this smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

The Galaxy M01 has standard connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro USB port, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As it is an entry-level offering, the smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor. And, it gets the power from a 4000mAh battery sans fast-charging support.

Oppo A31

Oppo A31 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The hardware aspects of the device include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with expandable storage space of up to 256GB. For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The lights are kept turned on by a 4230mAh battery and the device runs Android 9 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. Under its hood, the device comes with an Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Running Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a tertiary 5MP depth sensor and a fourth 5MP macro sensor. The other aspects of the Galaxy M31 include a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IM616 sensor, a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.