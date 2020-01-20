Best Selling Samsung Mobiles On Sale At Flipkart Republic Day Sale And Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

Offers by Flipkart on these phones are 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards, 10% instant discount on Kotak Mahindra debit and credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, and more.

While Amazon provides bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The smartphone is available on Amazon at Rs. 47,900 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It comes in black and white color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 2,255 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The handset is available on Amazon at an EMI from Rs. 2,393 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you will get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The smartphone is available across Amazon at Rs. 64,900 for its 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM option. It comes in four different color options. You can get the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 3,055 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9

On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 39,501. It is priced at Rs. 22,999 with 63% off. You will also get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 27,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option, via Flipkart. It is available in Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Midnight Black color options. Its key specs are a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie sensor, 3,500mAh battery, and Exynos 9810 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 14,999 per month on Flipkart. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The handset is currently priced at Rs. 17, 999 via Flipkart. You will get up to Rs. 16,050 off as an exchange on the phone. The highlights include a 4GB RAM module, 4,000 mAh battery, and a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 16,550 off on the handset on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 25,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options across Flipkart. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 4,334 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 8,950 off on the handset on Amazon. It is priced at Rs. 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy the device at an EMI beginning from Rs. 706 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 659 per month, on Amazon. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 8,950 off on exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A80

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,882 per month, on Amazon. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,950 off on exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A30

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 13,650 off on the handset, on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy the device at an EMI beginning from Rs. 1,166 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 12,900 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option, on Flipkart. It is available in black, Deep Blue, gold, and red color options. Its key specs are a 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie sensor, 4,000 mAh battery, and an Exynos 7884B processor.

Samsung Galaxy A70

You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 14,050 off on the handset on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 22,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 1,916 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A9

On buying the device, you will get an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. It is priced at Rs. 24,499 with 31% off.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 687 per month, on Flipkart. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get an extra Rs. 809 off on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 11,279 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option, on Flipkart. It is currently unavailable on Flipkart. It comes in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue, gold color options. Its key spec is 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note9

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 67,900 with 7% off, on Flipkart. It comes with a 6.4-inch quad HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A8+

Get the handset on Amazon at Rs. 19,989 with 48% off. The EMI for the device starts from Rs. 941 per month.