Best Selling Smartphones On Flipkart In 2020

It doesn't come as a surprise that online shopping also saw a boom in recent times. We all prefer shopping for goods and accessories comfortably from our home or on-the-go. Flipkart has been a one-stop destination for online shopping for a long now. The brand hosts several special sales where you can smartphones at discounted prices.

The e-commerce platform also conducts surveys that help the brand to be aware of what's popular amongst the consumers. This year as well, the brand has compiled a list of best-selling smartphones on its platform. This article lists down a few of the chart-toppers. You will find devices across all categories in this list (affordable, mid-range, and premium). Let's have a look:

Poco X3

The Poco X3 has been one of the highest-selling smartphones on Flipkart in 2020. It is amongst one of the few mid-range smartphones which offer a 120Hz display. The IPS LCD panel here measures 6.67-inches and has an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and is backed by a huge 6,000 mAh battery unit.

That's not it there is 33W fast charging support as well. The 64MP quad-camera setup makes it a good imaging device as well. All these top-notch features at an asking price of Rs. 15,999 has made this device one of the favorites amongst Indian consumers.

Realme 6

Realme is one of those Chinese brands which competes head-on with Xiaomi in the affordable smartphone segment. The company's Realme 6 series was announced earlier this year with multiple models. The standard Realme 6 has become one of the best selling smartphones in India. Thanks to the features like the mid-range MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 64MP quad-cameras, and high-resolution FHD+ display, the handset delivers a good user experience. All this for an asking price of Rs. 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung has been experimenting in the affordable and mid-range segment for a while to get it's game strong against the Chinese contenders. The company had introduced the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series for the same. Recently, the company announced a new lineup all together with the launch of the Galaxy F41 in India.

This mid-range smartphone is equipped with a good set of internals and has a reasonable price tag that brings it on this list. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,499 and offers features like a Super AMOLED FHD+ display, 64MP triple-camera module, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit.

Oppo F15

Oppo is another popular brand in the budget smartphone segment. The Oppo F15 has been one of the best selling smartphones on Flipkart in 2020. The company announced this smartphone earlier this year with features like the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 48MP quad-lens setup, and 30W VOOC flash charge supported 4,000 mAh battery. This device is currently retailing at Rs. 14,990 on Flipkart.

Realme C15, C15 Qualcomm Edition

The Realme C series has been a popular choice amongst budget-conscious consumers in India. The company has announced this device this year in India. The initial mode arrived with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Later on, the brand introduced the handset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The other highlight of this handset is a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit. Both variants can be purchased starting at Rs. 8,999.

Motorola One Fusion Plus

This is a mid-range offering by the Lenovo-backed brand. Besides the stock Android experience, this smartphone packs a good set of internals. The device draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor which makes it capable of multitasking as well as gaming. The unit features a pop-up selfie camera design with a 16MP sensor. It has four rear cameras which comprise 64MP+8MP+5MP+2MP sensors. You can buy this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 via Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched this year and is a premium mid-range smartphone. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P95 processor paired up with 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage option. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a dual-punch-hole setup for selfie cameras. The smartphone is available at Rs. 24,990 on Flipkart.

iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR is an old launch; however, it has remained the best selling smartphone on Flipkart this year as well. The device is powered by the Apple iOS 12 accompanied by 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The device is selling at Rs. 38,999 online.