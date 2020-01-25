Just In
Best Smartbands To Buy Under Rs 2000 To Buy In India
Smart bands are available online as well as offline stores in abundance. Several new brands have also launched smart bands. But, when it comes to cheaper price figures, Chinese brands stay on top. While brands like Apple and Samsung are known for manufacturing expensive gadgets, and so they hold a separate fan base.
In India, we have a majority of people who like to use budget products. And, so we are feeling the utmost joy in sharing some best smart bands which are available under Rs. 2,000.
These wearables offer up to 20 days of battery life, use different apps to directly connect with the phones, produce call and notification alert, and are 5ATM rated-- meaning your smart band is prone to water resistance for up to 50 meters. These wearables feature OLED touch screens and generate call and notification alerts.
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Fastrack Reflex 2.0
Key Specs
- Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
- Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition
Key Specs
- 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time and step
- Improved pedometer algorithm
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- 7g ultra light body
- IP67 ratings for water resistance
- 2nd generation low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 chipset
- Up to 23 days of battery life
Honor Band 4
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
- Continuous Heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 100mAh battery
HONOR Band 5i
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (2.43cms) TFT Color Full Touchscreen Display: Adjustable screen brightness, dynamic & vivid display; Home button control
- Scientific Sleep Monitoring: TruSleep allows sleep status recognition, collection and analyzing data
- Heart Rate Monitoring: TruSeen allows 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring and warnings
- Special Features: Multiple Watch Faces; Remote Control Camera (only available on Huawei/Honor EMUI 8.1 devices or later)
- Multiple Sports Modes: Supports Outdoor & Indoor Run, Walking, Indoor & Outdoor Cycling & Training Various Exercises Types
- 5ATM Water Resistant: 50 meters water resistant
- Long Standby Time: Standby time up to 6 days & saves time on frequent charging
