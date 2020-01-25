Best Smartbands To Buy Under Rs 2000 To Buy In India

In India, we have a majority of people who like to use budget products. And, so we are feeling the utmost joy in sharing some best smart bands which are available under Rs. 2,000.

These wearables offer up to 20 days of battery life, use different apps to directly connect with the phones, produce call and notification alert, and are 5ATM rated-- meaning your smart band is prone to water resistance for up to 50 meters. These wearables feature OLED touch screens and generate call and notification alerts.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

Key Specs

Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone

Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption

Sedentary Reminder

Sleep Monitoring

Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0

Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data

15 Days Exercise Data Memory

Compatible with iOS & Android

Vibration Alarm

Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)

Rechargeable Battery - 10 days

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

Key Specs

0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time and step

Improved pedometer algorithm

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

7g ultra light body

IP67 ratings for water resistance

2nd generation low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 chipset

Up to 23 days of battery life

Honor Band 4

Key Specs

0.95 inch AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

100mAh battery

HONOR Band 5i

Key Specs